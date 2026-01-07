Amazon’s ‘Tomb Raider’ Series Adds 2 Big Names

The next on-screen adventure of Lara Croft has added some major firepower.

Amazon’s upcoming TV adaptation of the Tomb Raider video game series has added Sigourney Weaver (Alien) and Jason Isaacs (The White Lotus) to the cast. Sophie Turner, known for her role as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones, has already been announced to play the lead role.

For those unaware, the Tomb Raider series revolves around archaeologist Lara Croft. The new series is being written and directed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge of Fleabag and Killing Eve fame.

Isaacs will play Atlas DeMornay, a character from the games who fights with his niece Lara over who the Croft Estate’s rightful heir is. Meanwhile, Weaver will play a series original character named Evelyn Wallis, a “mysterious, high-flying woman who is keen to exploit Lara’s talents.”

Other small side characters have also been announced. Bill Paterson will play Lara Croft’s butler, Winston, and Martin Bobb-Semple will play her right-hand man Zip. Based on the characters mentioned, it seems like the new TV series is going for a mix between the original timeline of the 90s games and the timeline from the series’ 2013 reboot.

Jack Bannon, Celia Imrie, John Heffernan, August Wittgenstein, Paterson Joseph, Sasha Luss, and Juliette Motamed have also been cast in undisclosed roles.

This is not the first time Tomb Raider has made a leap from the games to the screen. Angelina Jolie played Lara Croft in two early-00s films, while Alicia Vikander played the adventurer in a 2018 film. Netflix also released an animated series based on the franchise which ran for two seasons.