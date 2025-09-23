Major MTV Show Canceled After 13 Years

There’s a fish out of water at MTV.

The long-running TV series Catfish: The TV Series, based on Nev Schulman’s 2010 documentary of the same name, has come to an end after nine seasons. It debuted in 2012 and aired its final season in summer 2024.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the series, Schulman popularized the term “catfish” to mean someone who was lying about their identity or appearance on dating apps. Each episode of Catfish generally followed a person who was suspicious that their digital romance wasn’t all it appeared to be.

According to Variety, MTV is allowing Schulman and the team to take the show to a different channel, although the channel will still air older episodes of Catfish regardless.

In the early 2010s, Catfish was wildly popular amidst the boom of online dating. It spawned international spinoff shows all across the world, like in Mexico, the United Kingdom, Colombia, Chile, and Brazil, and created a term that is still being used today. (Want proof? Check out the #1 documentary on Netflix right now, titled Unknown Number: The High School Catfish.)

Since the end of the ninth season last year, the chances of Catfish returning to the airwaves have gotten smaller and smaller since time went on. MTV was radio silent on the show’s status for over a year now, and it seems Schulman saw the writing on the wall. He announced last month that he was now licensed as a real estate broker in New York and would be helping people buy and sell homes in the area.