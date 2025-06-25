Major Hulu Series Returns and 2 Other Shows to Watch This Week

It’s a good week for fans of all sorts of TV, with two of the biggest streaming shows returning and another beloved series getting close to the end of its second season.

Hulu, Netflix and Peacock all have one of their crown jewels airing right now, and all three are not to be missed. Scroll down for more.

The Bear (Hulu)

The Bear is back for a fourth (and maybe final?) season, dealing with the fallout of last season’s chaotic finale. The restaurant staff are in crisis after their long-awaited Chicago Tribune review turns out to be less than positive, and Sydney contemplates leaving the restaurant altogether. Plus, fan-favorite guest stars like Jamie Lee Curtis, Bob Odenkirk and Will Poulter all return. Season 4 is streaming now on Hulu.

Squid Game (Netflix)

The worldwide hit is coming to an end, with Seong Gi-hun and the Front Man set to have their final showdown. But first, there are more deadly games to play. Will Gi-hun succeed in his goal to end the games entirely? Will Jun-ho ever find the island? Will we ever find out what is going on with that guy who calls himself Thanos, for some reason? Find out this Friday on Netflix.

Poker Face (Peacock)

This critically acclaimed but criminally underwatched detective comedy from Knives Out director Rian Johnson should be at the top of everyone’s watchlist. Natasha Lyonne stars as Charlie Cale, a woman with the ability to always know when someone is lying. On her cross-country journey across the United States, she accidentally finds herself solving murders at each one of her stops. As it approaches the end of Season 2, the fun of Poker Face is seeing how many A-list guest stars show up as murder victims or villains. The tightly-wound and expertly-plotted mysteries are icing on the cake.