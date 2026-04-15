Major Horror TV Show Ending After Upcoming Season

From has been renewed for a fifth and final season at MGM+.

News that the sci-fi horror hit starring Harold Perrineau will come to an end after Season 5 comes just days ahead of its April 19 Season 4 premiere. Season 5 is expected to begin filming later this year in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and is slated for a 2027 premiere date.

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(Chris Reardon/MGM+)

From follows “the mystery of a nightmarish town that traps all those who enter,” according to the series’ official logline, and also stars Catalina Sandino Moreno, Eion Bailey, Hannah Cheramy, Simon Webster, Ricky He, Chloe Van Landschoot, Corteon Moore, Pegah Ghafoori, David Alpay, Elizabeth Saunders, Avery Konrad, Scott McCord, Nathan D. Simmons, Kaelen Ohm, Angela Moore, A.J. Simmons, Julia Doyle, Robert Joy and Samantha Brown.

“We are wildly excited to announce that we’ve officially begun work on Season 5,” said creator John Griffin, showrunner Jeff Pinkner and director Jack Bender in a statement on Wednesday. “Which means we will get the chance to see our story to its conclusion. Which means questions will be answered. Answers will be questioned. And there will surely be a cascade of tears and terrors in-between.”

“We are thankful for the support of our friends and partners at MGM+,” they continued. “And we are grateful beyond measure for the mad passion of our entire FROMily. We’re excited to share Season 4 with you and hope it whets your appetite for what’s to come.”

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“Since my first meeting with John, Jeff and Jack five years ago, when I heard their remarkable story, I have been looking forward to one day bringing From’s epic conclusion to our passionate fans,” added Michael Wright, global head of MGM+. “From represents the pinnacle of what MGM+ strives for; world-class talent, cinematic production values, and classic storytelling that keeps you on the edge of your seat. And to our incredible FROMily: we’ve heard you, we’re with you, and we promise a final chapter that is as unforgettable as the mystery itself.”

From was created by Griffin, who also executive produces alongside Pinkner, Bender, Perrineau, Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec and Scott Rosenberg from Midnight Radio, Anthony and Joe Russo and Mike Larocca from AGBO and Lindsay Dunn. Midnight Radio’s Adrienne Erickson serves as co-executive producer. The series is produced by MGM Studios and distributed internationally by Paramount Global Content Distribution.