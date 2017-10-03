TNT Ending ‘Major Crimes’ After Season 6

The sixth season premiere of Major Crimes, set to air on October 31, will officially be its last.

According to TVLine, TNT has decided to pull the plug on The Closer‘s spinoff series at the end Season 6. The original show ran for seven seasons.

“The whole company of Major Crimes is dedicated to making [this] the best season yet,” said series creator James Duff. “We will finish our long run on TNT with a finale worthy of our loyal viewers and their years of unstinting support.”

TNT EVP of original programming Sarah Aubrey also weighed in on the end of the long-running franchise.

“Major Crimes has successfully navigated the many challenges that arise with a spinoff; the primary mission of which is staying true to its core DNA while expanding into unique territory all its own,” Aubrey stated. “From Brenda Leigh Johnson to Commander Sharon Ryder, the cast and crew have done a phenomenal job of creating enduring characters – many of whom are celebrating 200 episodes together this season.”

The final season of Major Crimes will premiere on TNT on October 31 at 9 p.m. ET. The series finale will be a double-episode on January 16, 2018.