Major CNBC Personality Stepping Down After 35 Years

Veteran financial journalist Bob Pisani is concluding his daily broadcasting career after decades of delivering market insights from the iconic trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange, according to an announcement confirmed by multiple media outlets. The widely recognized correspondent will make his final NYSE appearance on May 9, marking the end of his tenure as a fixture in daily financial television, Deadline reports.

The respected market analyst, who began his journey with the business news network in 1990 and transitioned to on-air stocks editor in 1997, won’t be completely disappearing from the financial media landscape. Network leadership has indicated that Pisani will return later this year in a modified capacity, contributing his expertise to CNBC Pro, the network’s premium subscription service targeting professional investors, according to information shared with the New York Post.

Network executive Dan Colarusso acknowledged Pisani’s significant contributions in a staff memorandum, describing the departing correspondent as “a constant presence, a trusted voice and a defining figure” in the network’s financial coverage over three decades. The senior vice president further characterized Pisani as “a true Wall Street institution” whose analytical skills and market comprehension garnered widespread respect throughout the investment community and among viewers, as quoted by Variety.

Throughout his extensive career with the network, Pisani established himself as one of the most recognizable personalities in financial broadcasting. His steady demeanor during market turbulence and ability to translate complex financial movements into accessible explanations made him a reliable presence during both prosperous periods and economic downturns.

Pisani’s professional insights extended beyond television when he published Shut Up and Keep Talking: Lessons on Life and Investing from the Floor of the New York Stock Exchange in 2022. This literary effort combined personal anecdotes with practical investment guidance drawn from his extensive experience observing market activity firsthand.

The timing of Pisani’s role transformation coincides with significant organizational changes at CNBC’s parent company. The business network is preparing for separation from Comcast later this year as part of a broader corporate restructuring initiative. The forthcoming independent entity has been officially named Versant and will encompass numerous media properties, including CNBC, MSNBC, and various cable entertainment channels, alongside digital platforms such as Fandango and Rotten Tomatoes.

Pisani represents one of the final remaining television journalists consistently reporting from the NYSE trading floor, a traditional broadcasting approach that has gradually diminished as electronic trading and remote market analysis have become more prevalent. His departure adds to a notable pattern of established news personalities reducing their on-air commitments or adopting new roles within the NBCUniversal family of networks in recent months.