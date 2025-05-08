Major CBS Game Show Is Missing From 2025-2026 Schedule

The 2025-26 CBS schedule is here, but one hit game show is notably absent.

Raid the Cage, the Damon Wayans Jr. and Jeannie Mai-hosted show that gives contestants the chance to walk off with cash prizes, will not return during the upcoming TV season, at least according to the current CBS schedule.

The show’s absence from the schedule isn’t necessarily surprising. Raid the Cage returned for its second season in January and wrapped its seven-episode sophomore run on Wednesday, Feb. 19. CBS hasn’t yet announced a Season 3 renewal, making it one of a handful of network shows currently on the bubble as schedules for the upcoming TV season begin to roll out.

Photo credit: Feli Gutiérres/Sony Pictures Television

Raid the Cage joined CBS’ reality game show lineup in October 2023. In each episode of the show, per the official synopsis, “two teams of two face off to grab-and-go prizes from the Cage before their time runs out and the doors close. Correctly answering trivia questions adds seconds to the clock, giving teammates more time to grab prizes ranging from cool trips to electronics and even a new car! After three lively rounds, the team that banks the highest total dollar value in prizes wins the game, keeps what they grabbed and plays the final round to try and “Beat the Cage” for the biggest prizes of the night.”

The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television. Wayans and Jack Martin executive produce.

Raid the Cage aired in the 9 p.m. ET timeslot on Wednesday nights on CBS’ 2024-25 schedule. CBS’ reality shows once again pad Wednesday nights for the network’s 2025-26 TV season, with Survivor Season 49 airing at 8 p.m. followed by The Amazing Race Season 38 at 9:30 p.m. this fall, followed by Hollywood Squares Season 2 and The Price is Right at Night Season 7 on Wednesday beginning in January. Survivor will then return with its milestone 50th season in Wednesdays in the spring alongside the new cooking competition America’s Culinary Cup.