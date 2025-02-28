Maitland Ward Breaks Silence on Podcast Fight With ‘Boy Meets World’ Co-Star Danielle Fishel

After the latest episode of Boy Meets World rewatch podcast Pod Meets World got heated between co-host Danielle Fishel and her former co-star Maitland Ward, the latter is breaking her silence. Ward had joined Fishel, Rider Strong, and Will Friedle for an episode of their podcast, and at one point, she called out Fishel for disrespecting her and not talking to her while visiting the set of BMW revival Girl Meets World.

While Fishel apologized and even apologized for not initially responding to a Facebook DM until years later since she never saw it, the two continued a heated exchange as their tense relationship has been building up over the years. However, Ward claims to The New York Post that it was all “orchestrated” by the podcast hosts. “What’s really hurtful about the situation is, maybe she was mad or whatever, and she wanted to bring it up like that, but Will had presented this show to me before like it was going to be so much fun,” she said. “‘We’re going to talk about all times. The fans are going to love it. We finally get into your season.’”

“They have dragged this out for a long time,” Ward said of her co-stars trying to get her on the podcast. “Will has always texted me over the years saying, ‘We’re going to get you on soon. We really are excited about it.’ And he has always been a friend to me, I thought.”

(rear, l-r) Trina McGee-Davis, Rider Strong, Maitland Ward, Danielle Fishel and Will Friedle (Photo by: James Sorensen/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

Ward joined Boy Meets World in Season 6, initially as Eric (Friedle) and Jack’s (Matthew Lawrence) roommate, but then formed relationships with both of them. She was also Topanga (Fishel) and Angela’s (Trina McGee) friend at college. The actress, who moved on to adult entertainment in 2019, admitted she had a “closer” relationship with Friedle throughout her time on the show and after, but now she’s rethinking that friendship.

“He was my connection, and he’d always check in,” she said. “We weren’t seeing each other every day, but we were friends. If he knew this was going to happen like this and didn’t give me any warning about it, that really sucks. And that really is a betrayal, that way from him. I can’t trust that he would ever watch out for me in a situation or have my back. If I was told, ‘Listen, Danielle wants to really hash this out ahead of time.’ Because on the show I was not starting anything with her. I was not going to start anything big with her. We were just going to have conversations.”

It should be noted that by the episode’s end, Ward and the co-hosts seemingly made up, as Friedle praised Ward for her acting, and Ward complimented her former co-stars and praised their podcast. The trio said they would “gladly have [Ward] back” for a future episode. Whether or not she takes them up on their offer is unknown.