‘Magnum P.I.’: Magnum Gets Arrested in Preview for Monday Night’s Episode

In the preview for Monday night’s action-packed Magnum P.I., Thomas Magnum is arrested as the suspect for an art heist.

At the start of the episode, an art connoisseur hires Magnum (Jay Hernandez) to check out his security. The man, who was close to Juliet Higgins (Perdita Weeks), is later murdered and a group of criminals pull off an art heist. In the preview clip, we see Det. Gordon Katsumoto (Tim Kang) arrest Magnum as the suspect for the murder.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The new Magnum P.I. series follows the same format as the original show, with Magnum working as a private investigator in Hawaii after his military service. He lives at Robin Masters’ guest home, and is constantly pestered by Higgins, Masters’ caretaker. Zachary Knighton co-stars as Orville “Rick” Wright, who owns a bar and helps out Magnum. Stephen Hill plays Theodore “TC” Calvin, who runs helicopter tours and also helps Magnum on cases.

“Our show runner Peter Lenkov was a huge fan of the original show, so he’s done tons of research,” Hernandez told Parade. “So, he knows all these little pieces of character and story that he’s fusing into our show. So, for people who are fans, there’s going to be those Easter eggs throughout the episodes.”

Hernandez said he has not heard from Tom Selleck, who played the original Magnum and now stars on CBS’ Blue Bloods. However, Selleck did give the new show his blessing.

Hernandez said Lenkov, who also works on CBS’ Hawaii Five-0 reboot, wanted to make sure that the new Magnum had enough to differentiate it from the original series. Part of that was finding a new lead star who was not just a “young Tom Selleck.”

“One of the important things was to differentiate the two and, for Peter as the producer making the show, to not try to find somebody who looked like Tom, felt like Tom, and acted like Tom,” Hernandez told Parade. “It’s a recipe for disaster to try to replace Tom, so they, obviously, wanted to go in a different direction and still capture the essence of what he was and what he brought to the show, which was that charm that he had. So, I think, for Peter, it was more something intangible, the charm element. He thought that I could bring that to the character. So, I was very flattered.”

New episodes of Magnum P.I. air on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Karen Neal/CBS