‘Magnum P.I.’ Reboot Adds ‘Mom’ Alum Amy Hill

Production on Magnum P.I. is already underway, but CBS is still adding new actors to the cast. The latest to join is Amy Hill, who recently appeared on the CBS sitcom Mom.

Hill is set to play the whip-smart Kumu, the caretaker and “house mom” of Robin’s Nest, a home preserving Hawaiian culture and knowledge, reports Deadline. She makes sure Thomas Magnum and Juliet Higgins do not get away with any funny business on her property. However, she is always ready to offer help from herself or her family.

The new Magnum P.I. stars Jay Hernandez in the title role as a former Navy SEAL turned private investigator. His team includes Stephen Hill as Theodore “TC” Calvin, Zachary Knighton as Orville “Rick” Wright and Perdita Weeks as former MI6 agent Juliet Higgins.

The cast and crew started filming Magnum P.I. in Hawaii earlier this week, kicking things off with a traditional Hawaiian blessing.

Last weekend, the cast was also at San Diego Comic-Con to preview the show, which producer Peter M. Lenkov hopes will honor the original Tom Selleck series.

“If I was going to get an opportunity to reboot something, it was going to be Magnum P.I.,” Lenkov told Entertainment Weekly at SDCC. “As a teenager, I drew pictures of Magnum, and when I went to go pitch Tom Selleck on the idea of bringing it back, I showed him those pictures, because I didn’t want him to think I was somebody who wanted to capitalize on his success.”

“I grew up watching the show, so to be able to step in those shoes was a little bit daunting,” Hernandez told EW. “But at the end of the day, it’s such an honor, and it’s a lot of fun.”

Other members of the cast include Tiffany Hines, Antal Kalik, Domenick Lombardozzi, Nadine Nicole and Nico Woulard.

For Hill, Magnum P.I. is the latest CBS project for the South Dakota-born character actress. She previously appeared in seven episodes of Mom as Beverly from 2015 to 2017. She also had recurring roles on The CW’s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, ABC’s Black-ish, CBS’ The Great Indoors and Lifetime’s UnREAL.

Hill has also provided the voice of dozens of animated characters. She voiced Mrs. Hasagawa in Disney’s Lilo & Stitch movie and TV series.

Coincidentally, Hill also appeared in CBS’ other Hawaii-based and Lenkov-produced reboot, Hawaii Five-0. She played a tour guide in a 2014 episode.

Magnum P.I. debuts on CBS Monday, Sept. 24.

Photo credit: CBS