‘Magnum P.I.’ Star John Hillerman Dead at 84

John Hillerman, who played estate caretaker Jonathan Quayle Higgins on Magnum, P.I., has died. He was 84 years old.

Lori De Waal, a family spokeswoman, told the Associated Press that Hillerman died at his home in Houston. A cause of death was not immediately available.

Hillerman, who was born in Denison, Texas, started his film and television career in 1970. He had small roles in several ’70s classics, including The Last Picture Show, What’s Up, Doc?, Chinatown, Paper Moon and Blazing Saddles. By the end of the decade, he was working steadily on television.

In 1980, he was cast in Magnum, P.I., opposite Tom Selleck. His role as Higgins earned him a Golden Globe in 1982 and four more nominations. He earned three Emmy nominations before finally winning Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama in 1987.

Hillerman also played Higgins in an episode of Murder, She Wrote and Simon & Simon.

His last film role was in 1996’s A Very Brady Sequel.

Photo: Getty/ Donaldson Collection / Contributor