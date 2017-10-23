Madam Secretary Star Bebe Neuwirth Exits Show

The Secretary of State is looking for a new Chief of Staff. After four seasons, Bebe Neuwirth has left Madam Secretary.

During an emotional and tense episode Sunday, which included an unavoidable government shutdown, the hit CBS show delivered another final blow: Nadine Tolliver decided to end her tenure at the State Department.

“I love public service, but it’s gotten so vicious,” Nadine told Secretary of State Elizabeth McCord as she delivered the news that she would be leaving.

After receiving a call from her son, Roman, earlier in the episode and being informed that she was going to become a grandmother, Nadine made the final decision to leave her role at the State Department to be closer to her family.

“Somehow, we’ve become our own worst enemy,” she said. “And I don’t want to spend the rest of my career fighting.”

Neuwirth, who has been a series regular on the political drama since 2014, has said that it was her decision to leave. The two-time Emmy winner took to Twitter after the episode ended for a goodbye message and to address her departure and thank the cast and everyone else involved with the show.

1/3 So grateful for my time @MadamSecretary – a wonderful show where I love the cast, crew, background artists. #lifelongfriends — Bebe Neuwirth (@BebeNeuwirth) October 23, 2017

2/3 So grateful to @CBS for accepting my request to depart @MadamSecretary and writing a beautiful exit for me. #IllmissNadine — Bebe Neuwirth (@BebeNeuwirth) October 23, 2017

3/3 So grateful for everyone’s support & good wishes here in Twitterland. 🙏🏻 — Bebe Neuwirth (@BebeNeuwirth) October 23, 2017

Fellow cast-mate Erich Bergen also tweeted a farewell message, stating that “working with @BebeNeuwirth has been one of the highlights of my career.

Working with @BebeNeuwirth has been one of the highlights of my career. Till the next one, my friend. #MadamSecretary — Erich Bergen (@erichbergen) October 23, 2017

Madam Secretary airs Sundays at 10 pm EST on CBS.