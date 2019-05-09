‘Madam Secretary’ Renewed by CBS for Season 6

Elizabeth McCord’s journey to the White House will officially be televised.

CBS announced the Season 6 renewal for political drama Madam Secretary, which stars Téa Leoni as the Secretary of State who will likely be vying for the nation’s top job in upcoming episodes.

The series follows the shrewd and determined secretary of state who takes charge of international diplomacy as she negotiates global and domestic issues at the White House and at home.

The renewal comes just a few weeks since the Season 5 finale aired on April 21, in which Elizabeth resigned from her post as head of the State Department in order to launch her run for the White House.

Series co-creators Barbara Hall and Lori McCreary previously told TVLine that Season 6 would dive into the campaign trail storyline, from the political primaries to the presidential election.

“We’ve always been about pulling back the curtain on the State Department and showing the process of diplomacy, so this is going to be pulling back the curtain on a campaign and everything that that involves,” Hall told the outlet.

The Season 5 finale ended with a 0.4 demo rating in the coveted 18-49 demographic and 4.8 millions total viewers. The news of the renewal comes as the network ordered new seasons for five other shows including, Bull, Hawaii Five-0, MacGyver, SEAL Team and S.W.A.T.

Along with Leoni, Madam Secretary also stars Tim Daly, Željko Ivanek, Erich Bergen, Patina Miller, Geoffrey Arend, Wallis Currie-Wood, Evan Roe, Keith Carradine, Sebastian Arcelus and Sara Ramirez.

The show averages 5.4 million total viewers and a 0.56 in the demo rating, Variety reports. Adding delayed viewing and additional platforms, the show reaches 8.1 million viewers.

The show is executive produced by Hall, McCreary, David Grae, Eric Stoltz and Academy Award winner Morgan Freeman. The show is produced by CBS Television in association with Revelations Entertainment.

The six shows receiving renewal orders Thursday will join previously renewed shows in the 2019-2020 television season. Those shows include Young Sheldon, Mom, the final season of Criminal Minds, Blue Bloods, NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, Magnum P.I. and The Neighborhood.

Shows still waiting for their fate to be revealed on the network include comedies Man With a Plan, Life in Pieces, Happy Together, Murphy Brown and Fam, as well as dramas The Code and The Red Line. Decisions on the remaining shows are expected to be made prior to the network’s upfronts presentation.

Madam Secretary typically airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.