10 Best TV Shows Streaming Free on YouTube in May 2025

In a crowded field of streaming services, YouTube is helping TV fans save a few bucks.

The global video-sharing platform – once simply a place to share funny videos, skits, and how to’s – has grown its content catalog to include a mix of both movies and TV, and they’re completely free. For nothing more than just sitting through a few ads, viewers can catch some hit TV shows of days past, including beloved sitcoms, animes, soaps, dramas, and more.

Here are 10 of the best TV shows currently streaming for free on YouTube.

Broadchurch (3 Seasons)

Synopsis: “When a young boy is murdered, DI Alec Hardy (David Tennant) and DS Ellie Miller (Olivia Colman) lead the investigation, as one by one the community of Broadchurch are drawn into the police inquiry, from the family, and radiating outward.”

You can watch Broadchurch for free with ads here.

Little Women (1 Season)

Synopsis: “Based on the novel by Louisa May Alcott, Little Women is the story of sisters Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy, as they navigate what it means to be a young woman: from gender roles to sibling rivalry, first love, loss, and marriage.”

You can watch Little Women for free with ads here.

The Weird Al Show (1 Season)

Synopsis: “Yankovic’s signature warped comedy, original songs, TV and movie spoofs, offbeat animation, and ability to attract a wonderful and motley collection of special surprise guests are what made The Weird Al Show a Saturday morning hit.”

You can watch The Weird Al Show for free with ads here.

Heartland (15 Seasons)

Synopsis: “Heartland is an award-winning multi-generational drama that tells the story of a family making it through life together in both happy and trying times.”

You can watch Heartland for free with ads here.

Maury (1 Season)

Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Synopsis: “Talk show host Maury Povich invites and questions guests with sensitive and provocative issues.”

You can watch Maury for free with ads here.

The Carol Burnett Show (4 Seasons)

Photo Credit: CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

Synopsis: “One of the most acclaimed and influential TV series ever, The Carol Burnett Show is now available in full seasons, including episodes not available for decades. The 25-time Emmy Award-winning show features Tim Conway, Harvey Korman, Vicki Lawrence and Lyle Waggoner, plus guests ranging from Lucille Ball and Cher to Bob Newhart and Don Rickles.”

You can watch The Carol Burnett Show for free with ads here.

Forensic Files (14 Seasons)

Synopsis: “Forensic Files is the longest-running true crime series in television history. Evidence and interviews with experts help solve real crimes, disease outbreaks and accidents around the world.”

You can watch Forensic Files for free with ads here.

Sailor Moon – Original Japanese (2 Seasons)

Photo Credit: Michael Boardman/Getty Images

Synopsis: “Usagi Tsukino is a clumsy but kindhearted teenage girl who transforms into the powerful guardian of love and justice, Sailor Moon. Meeting allies along the way who share similar fates, Usagi and her team of planetary Sailor Guardians fight to protect the universe from forces of evil and total annihilation.”

You can watch Sailor Moon for free with ads here.

Dark Shadows (1 Season)

Synopsis: “Based on the popular gothic daytime series, program features a 200 year old vampire along with other ghoulish creatures.”

You can watch Dark Shadows for free with ads here.

Kitchen Nightmares (6 Seasons)

Photo Credit: Jeff Niera / FOX.

Synopsis: “Celebrity chef and Michelin Star-winner Gordon Ramsay (Hell’s Kitchen, MasterChef) travels across America attempting to turn failing restaurants into sought-after venues.”

You can watch Kitchen Nightmares for free with ads here.