Paul Reiser, Helen Hunt Sign on for ‘Mad About You’ Revival

The Mad About You revival is one step closer to a reality after both its lead stars, Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt have signed on for a revival.

Entertainment Weekly reports Hunt and Reiser agreed to reprise their roles for Sony Pictures Television and co-creator Danny Jacobson will also return. The deal followed months of talks between the studio and stars as interest in the project continued building.

Sony still has to find a home for the revival. Although the show originally aired on NBC, the network has no interest in the show, so it could conceivably land anywhere.

The original Mad About You ran from 1992 to 1999, and was created by Reiser and Jacobson. Reiser starred as Paul Buchman, a documentary filmmaker, and Hunt starred as Jamie “James” Buchman, a PR specialist. The series followed their daily struggles in New York City. They eventually had a daughter, Mabel. Hunt won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series Emmys four years in a row.

The show famously ended with a time jump to see what the characters were like in the future. Reiser told Variety in August 2016 that the time-jump was a deliberate decision to keep them from revisiting the characters.

“One of the things we did deliberately in the finale was that we jumped ahead in the future. We saw where they went,” Reiser told Variety. “Part of why we did that was to avoid the temptation of going back…When you watch a reunion (show), all you do is say ‘Wow do they look older.’”

But since Roseanne and Will & Grace both decided to ignore their series finales, it seemed like Mad About You could do the same. Suddenly, in December 2017, TVLine reported that a present-day Mad About You revival was in the works.

In the new issue of PEOPLE, Hunt said she would also be interested in reviving the show, especially considering how much she loves the Will & Grace revival.

“The dream is to get to do it,” Hunt told PEOPLE. “I’ve been watching Will & Grace and laughing so hard out loud, they’re just crushing it.”

She added, “It was a very loving piece of work. We loved it. It would be fun to work on something that’s really about love. We’ll be older though — I hope people are prepared for that. I’m not prepared for it!”

Hunt, who has an Oscar for As Good As It Gets (1997), can be seen in theaters in The Miracle Season. Reiser starred in Amazon’s Red Oaks and the second season of Netflix’s Stranger Things.

“I have remained very, very close friends with Paul. Reboot, or no reboot we have lunch once a month,” Hunt told PEOPLE. “We really enjoy and care for each other. Plus, my daughter loves Stranger Things so now when he calls she’s excited. She’s never seen an episode of Mad About You but she’s super psyched about Stranger Things!”