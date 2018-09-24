‘MacGyver: The Complete First Season’ Looks Completely Different in Enhanced Version

As the MacGyver reboot charges into its third season, CBS Home Entertainment is releasing the first season of the original series on high definition Blu-ray.

MacGyver is one of the most beloved TV sensations of the 1980s, making it a no-brainer for a successful reboot. To keep the nostalgia engine firing on all cylinders, CBS has reportedly decided to make the original series available through modern media as well. The upcoming collection is titled MacGyver: The Complete First Season, and it will hit shelves on Tuesday, Oct. 30.

The new release features a stunningly re-mastered version of an old classic, brightening the colors on Richard Dean Anderson’s exploits and sharpening the edges. Long-time fans of the original series will undoubtedly want to revisit the thrills in this new format, while it will also attract fans of the reboot, interested in seeing the series’ roots.

In all its forms, MacGyver follows Angus “Mac” MacGyver, a secret U.S. operative who uses creative means to save lives. Known for making tools, weapons and whatever else he needs out of common household items on hand, he brought the trait of genius back into the action genre at a time when the emphasis was largely on muscle-bound figures like Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Fans were overjoyed to hear about the upcoming release, thanking CBS for making their classic favorite available. In the YouTube comments, users called out other CBS staples that they want to see remastered on Blu-ray. Many common requests included Deep Space Nine, Have Gun Will Travel and Barnaby Jones.

As a matter of fact, MacGyver is not the only Blu-ray re-release on the way. CBS Home Entertainment is also promoting the release of Charmed: The Complete First Season, which will be out on Oct. 30 as well.

Just as with MacGyver, the Charmed collections comes along side the highly anticipated reboot, which premieres a few weeks earlier. The new series is coming to The CW, with a whole new cast of characters in a whole different town. The premise is set to remain the same however, with three sisters discovering their abilities as witches, and a “Whitelighter” companion guiding the way. The series announcement has gotten mixed reviews from fans, though the Blu-ray release may be a welcome consolation prize for detractors.

MacGyver season 3 premieres on Friday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, and the Charmed reboot premieres on Sunday, Oct. 14 at 9 p.m. ET on The CW. The classic Blu-ray collections of both will be available on Tuesday, Oct. 30, though pre-orders are available now on Amazon.