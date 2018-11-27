‘MacGyver’ Star George Eads Exits CBS Series After 3 Seasons

MacGyver star George Eads will reportedly be exiting the hit CBS series after three seasons on the show.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Eads was said to allegedly be involved in some kind of on-set altercation in October, leading the actor to reportedly storm off the production.

While representatives for Eads, as well as for CBS, declined to comment on the reports, a source reportedly shared that he had previously announced plans to leave MacGyver.

Having been with the show from the very beginning, Eads plays Jack Dalton, a partner and old Army buddy of Lucas Till’s Angus “Mac” MacGyver.

Matty sends #MacGyver and team to Ghana to recover a hard drive with a mysterious file called “Dragonfly”…but why? Find out on Friday’s new episode at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/Xx8kQk27ah — MacGyver (@MacGyverCBS) November 6, 2018

While there is no official word on whether Eads did have an altercation with anyone on set, he’s had alleged issues with the network in the past.

Eads was an original cast member of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, but took a leave of absence in 2013 after reportedly having an aggressive disagreement with a pregnant co-writer over the direction of his character.

Sources indicated that he later threatened to quit the show during a meeting with then-showrunner Carol Mendelsohn, but ultimately did come back. He then opted to leave the show for good in 2015.

Eads then began work on MacGyver following his CSI: Crime Scene Investigation exit, something that he told Australian News was an easy decision to make.

“They called me and the name alone had me running as fast as I could to get over there (to sign on),” Eads told the outlet. “I was familiar with the original program (with Richard Dean Anderson as MacGyver) and always thought it was an idea that would stand the test of time.”

“You hear of a lot of reboots that don’t blow your skirt up but when I heard of this one I knew it wasn’t going to be boring,” he added. “I saw all the action and I saw that I was going to play an ex-military kind of junkyard dog, which was such a departure (from Stokes on CSI: Crime Scene Investigation) so I was in.”

In addition to Till and Eads, MacGyver also stars Sandrine Holt, Tristin Mays, Justin Hires, Meredith Eaton and Isabel Lucas. MacGyver airs regularly at 8 p.m. ET Fridays on CBS, with a new episode scheduled for this week, on Nov. 30.