'MacGyver' Fans Get Big Major Series Update

MacGyver fans will be excited to learn that the CBS action-drama just got a major series update. The action-packed revival show is officially coming home to fans with MacGyver: The Complete Series (Seasons 1-5), arriving on DVD June 14th from Lionsgate. While the set is not currently available to pre-order, Paramount+ subscribers can stream the whole series right now. Anyone who may be interested in trying out a free trial of Paramount+, can do so by clicking here.

The MacGyver reboot series debuted on CBS on Sept. 23, 2016 and concluded its five-season run on April 30, 2021, ending with 94 episodes in total. The show starred Lucas Till, George Eads, Tristin Mays, Justin Hires, and Meredith Eaton. The series was developed by Peter M. Lenkov, who also developed the reboots of Hawaii Five-0 and Magnum P.I. All three shows take place in the same universe and have collectively been referred to as the "Lenkov-verse."

(Photo: CBS Studios Inc. and Lions Gate Television Inc.)

Ahead of the series finale, Till sat down with Reel 360 to discuss how he was feeling about the beloved series coming to an end. "Honestly it was such a difficult experience in so many ways," he said in April 2021. "MacGyver was the most magical and formative experiences that I've had. Because of my experience on the show, my work ethic is different. I approach things completely different as an adult. So, it was hard hearing we weren't coming back for a sixth season."

Till continued, "We did a Zoom call that Tristin Mays (Riley Davis) requested showrunner Monica Macer (who replaced Lenkov as showrunner in 2020), organize. We wanted to say goodbye. Of course we are never going to say goodbye forever. We will always hang out because it was a wonderful group of people. I'm not just saying that, we all got along as family. It was a pretty heartbreaking Zoom call."

The actor also shared a funny story from one of his on-set days. "There's an episode where I had to wear this suit because the pressure was so great where I was going and I had to keep it from crushing my body," Till began. "I had to wear this a motorcycle helmet and pads. There was a big suit underneath that suit. And I had to wear a zip up 'onesie.' It was so hot." He then revealed, "I told Tristan: would you zip that down and open it up and I totally forgot that I wasn't wearing any underwear. She did and I was [like 'No.. don't go that far.'" Till then said laughing, "I was like 'Oh my God.'"