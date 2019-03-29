TV Shows

'MacGyver,' 'Hawaii Five-0' and 'Blue Bloods' Not Airing Friday Night Due to NCAA Basketball

The NCAA Basketball Championship's takeover of the CBS primetime schedule continues Friday night, […]

The NCAA Basketball Championship’s takeover of the CBS primetime schedule continues Friday night, meaning no new episodes of MacGyver, Hawaii Five-0 and Blue Bloods.

CBS will be airing the next batch of games from the regional semifinals, with LSU taking on Michigan State before Virginia Tech faces Duke. The first game kicks off at 8 p.m. ET.

Thankfully for fans of all three Friday shows, they will be back on Friday, April 5.

The next new episode of MacGyver is “Murdoc + Helman + Hit,” in which Nicholas Helman (Michael Des Barres) comes back. MacGyver (Lucas Till) and his team are forced to ask the one person who knows Helman best, Murdoc (David Destmalchain), for help.

MacGyver also stars Tristil Mays as Riley Davis, Justin Hires as Wilt Bozer and Meredith Eaton as Matty.

In the next episode of Hawaii Five-0, “Ke ala o ka pu (Way of the Gun),” the team is on the search for a teen girl who bought a gun from a drug junkie. They discovered that the gun was linked to several other life-changing events and crimes.

The series’ cast includes Alex O’Loughlin, Scott Caan, Chi McBride, Ian Anthony Dale, Jorge Garcia, Meaghan Rath, Beulah Koale, Taylor Wily, Dennis Chun and Kimee Balmilero.

The Reagan family makes their return in the new Blue Bloods episode “Rectify.” In the episode, Lauren Patton’s Officer Rachel Whitten returns and is frustrated when her new partner is not up to the physical challenges of being a police officer. This inspires Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) to make some changes to the fitness tests NYPD officers take.

Meanwhile, Detective Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) is approached to handle a cold case, but does not want to after he learns who the original detective is. Then, Anthony Abetamarco (Steven Schirripa) wants A.D.A. Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) to stall a murder trial so he can get more evidence. Lastly, Officer Eddie Janko (Vanessa Ray) gets annoyed when Sgt. Jamie Reagan (Will Estes) approves of her joining a fraternal organization.

This is the first new episode of Blue Bloods since March 15, when “Two-Faced” aired. In that episode, Lenny (Treat Williams) came back to New York for one last time to tell Frank about a book that details how he was a dirty cop. Even though Frank learned Lenny was never really dirty, Lenny refused to let Frank step in because he was covering for a deceased friend.

New episodes of MacGyver air Fridays at 8 p.m. ET, with Hawaii Five-0 following at 9 p.m. ET. Blue Bloods airs at 10 p.m. ET on Fridays on CBS.

Photo credit: CBS

