Luke Perry’s Latest ‘Riverdale’ Scene Is Tearing up Fans

Luke Perry’s final Riverdale episodes are still airing, and this week’s episode was a particularly rough one for fans of the late Beverly Hills, 90210 star to handle.

In “Chapter Fifty: American Dreams,” F.P. Jones (Skeet Ulrich) celebrated his 50th birthday, and Fred Andrews (Perry) showed up to deliver a few words of advice that held extra meaning after Perry’s death.

“F.P. Jones, as I live and breathe,” Fred said before giving F.P. a hug. “You don’t get too many nights like this, you gotta soak it up.”

At the end, Fred told F.P. he is happy to become the Jones’ neighbor over the course of the rest of Riverdale Season 3.

“We are going to be neighbors and I’m happy about it,” Fred told F.P.

Riverdale fans instantly reacted with tears on Twitter.

“That scene between Fred and FP was actually so beautifully tragic,” one person wrote.

“The last scene with Fred and FP just really hit me hard!!!!” another wrote.

Some fans noted how hard it will be to never see Fred and F.P. as neighbors since Perry’s death.

“Hearing Fred Andrews tell FP they’re gonna be neighbors and know it’s impossible to happen now is heartbreaking. Seeing Luke Perry in these few episodes really is something,” one fan wrote.

“It was heart wrenching seeing Luke Perry, knowing that Fred and FP will never be neighbors now,” another added.

Perry died on March 4 at age 52, a few days after suffering a massive stroke. Following his death, the Riverdale cast and crew shared tributes to the actor, who was also a mentor to many of the show’s young actors.

During an appearance on The View, Cole Sprouse, who plays Jughead Jones, said the writers have planned a story to explain Fred’s absence.

“I can’t go too much into the spoilers of it, but we do have something planned narratively. We dedicated some of the episodes to him,” Sprouse said.

He continued, “He was very well loved. I mean, the whole world is mourning his passing. But, he was one of those guys that would rather have us all laughing about his great stories than mourning for too long.”

Production on Riverdale was temporarily shut down after Perry’s death, but filming resumed just two days later.

“We are deeply saddened to learn today about the passing of Luke Perry,” executive producers Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Jon Goldwater, Warner Bros. TV and The CW said in a statement. “A beloved member of the Riverdale, Warner Bros. and CW family, Luke was everything you would hope he would be: an incredibly caring, consummate professional with a giant heart, and a true friend to all.”

The statement continued, “A father figure and mentor to the show’s young cast, Luke was incredibly generous, and he infused the set with love and kindness. Our thoughts are with Luke’s family during this most difficult time.”

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.

