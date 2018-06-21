‘Luke Cage’ Star Mike Colter Expecting Second Child With Wife Iva

Luke Cage star Mike Colter and his wife, Iva, are about to be parents for the second time. The two are expecting a baby girl, Us Weekly reports, with Iva six months along in her pregnancy.

The couple is already parents to daughter Naiella, 3.

“We are feeling happy but a bit nervous as well,” Colter told Us Weekly on Thursday. “It’s a new member of the family. While it will shift focus for us again, Niles will probably be affected the most, so we are making she sure feels comfortable and excited with the change.”

The 41-year-old actor and Netflix executive were hoping for a little sister for their daughter.

“We actually wanted another girl so we are very excited,” Colter said, adding that they are “talking about baby names” but can’t agree on one just yet. “It consists of Iva suggesting baby names, while I shoot them down. I’ll know it when I hear it!”

The married couple met in graduate school at Rutgers University in New Jersey. Colter, who plays the title character in the Netflix series, was getting a masters degree in acting while Iva was studying for a PhD in comparative literature.

Colter joked to Metro that despite the toned body displayed onscreen, Iva isn’t easily impressed.

“I’m still the guy who mostly leaves the toilet seat up and sometimes forgets to take the garbage out and says he’s going to do things and doesn’t do ’em,” he said.

Fans of the Netflix/Marvel series saw in a trailer that debuted earlier this month that Luke will deal with multiple dilemmas in season 2, including how to come back from a major beatdown from new villain Bushmaster.

The show’s showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker told Variety in a preview for the show’s sophomore season that Luke will face a challenge in rising up after the fight.

“The one metaphor we’ve used for this season actually comes from a quote from Mike Tyson,” Coker revealed. “One of the things he said was ‘Everybody’s got a plan until they get punched in the face.’ When Luke Cage gets knocked on his ass by Bushmaster, the question is can he get back up?”

“[Bushmaster’s] fighting style is really influenced by Capoeira and so it’s one of the first times you see an African-influenced fighting style as opposed to traditional grappling or martial arts,” Coker continued. “So he fights with a certain flair that’s different than Luke’s boxing, brawler style.”

Season 2 of Luke Cage starts streaming on Netflix on Friday, June 22.