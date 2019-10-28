‘Lucifer’ On-Set ‘Top-Secret’ Video Posted on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

Lucifer is getting geared up for its final season, and now, a “top-secret” video from the set of the series is being teased on The Kelly Clarkson Show. In a clip shared to Twitter, the daytime talk show revealed that Clarkson took a trip to the show’s production set, and the video will air on Tuesday’s show. From is shown in the brief clip, it appears that Clarkson got a tour of the set, and also spent time chatting with series star Tom Ellis. Fans will have to wait until the episode airs to see what all is revealed.

Tomorrow we’re spilling secrets with @LittleBigTown and taking you on a top-secret tour on the set of @LuciferNetflix! Find out where to watch: https://t.co/qhpTdLnF9t pic.twitter.com/TX4xep0j20 — The Kelly Clarkson Show (@KellyClarksonTV) October 28, 2019

The set-visit video comes after it was announced that the new season of Lucifer will feature a noir-musical episode that takes place in the 1940s of an alternate reality within the Luci-verse.

While speaking to ET about the upcoming season and episode, Ellis said, “I can’t tease too much! I would say on this episode, we take a trip down memory lane with Lucifer. We tell a story that answers the question a lot of fans have been asking actually.”

Ellis could not say too much regarding specifics of the episode because all the characters in the show will be displaying very different personalities than fans are used to. “The lovely thing about this episode is you see a lot of our regular characters in a different light,” he explained.

“The thing about Lucifer is that he’s timeless, so he’s been coming back to Earth all this time,” he added. “There’s an element to Lucifer where he seems to be from the Oscar Wilde period. And to see the other characters fall back into that style is quite interesting.”

Ellis then went on to address the style of the special episode, saying, “It’s always fun to film the music stuff, you know? It’s been a really nice element to the show that came in season one and [we’ve] sort of run with it since. But the nice thing is it’s not just Lucifer who sings these days,” then adding with a laugh, “We certainly won’t be [covering] any Ariana Grande. No Taylor Swift. Not this time!”

The fifth and final season of Lucifer will premiere sometime in 2020 on Netflix.