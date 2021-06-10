This Netflix Fantasy Superhero Series Is Its Most-Watched Show Right Now

✖

While it was briefly overtaken by the new series Sweet Tooth, Lucifer is once again at the top of Netflix's streaming stats. Business Insider reports that the action drama about the Lord of Hell was the top-streamed show on any platform in the US this week, being 48.3 times more in demand than the average show. The second half of the fifth season dropped on May 28, so viewers have been busy catching up on the fan-favorite series. The sixth and final season will drop later in 2021.

The series is based on a DC Comics character created by Neil Gaiman, and the first three seasons aired on Fox before it was cancelled due to low viewership. However, a passionate fan outcry helped it get picked up for an additional three seasons at Netflix, and these new stats show that it was a great move for the streaming service to save the show.

Showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich recently spoke to Collider about what fans can expect from the final season, and it sounds like Lucifer is going out with a bang. Modrovich said it is "a much more intimate season" that isn't just filled with "empty action." He also explained that they "dug to a deeper level with everybody" and found "the more intimate story for all of our characters, and a much more emotional one." However, while it is "by far probably the most intimate season" the show has ever done, Henderson teased "it also has the most expensive episode we've ever made. So, we've still got plenty of spectacle." Henderson added, "if you think the Season 5 finale [was big], our Season 6 finale... cost us more. I'll leave that to interpretation."

Neither Henderson nor Modrovich shared why the episode earned such a hefty price tag, though they did offer some other tidbits about the final season, including why Season 6 will only consist of 10 episodes. When they were approached by Netflix about a potential sixth season, Henderson said they were only willing to do it if they found "a story worthy," and when they did find that story, "it felt like 10 episodes."

"And we also just ... we didn't want to overstay our welcome. We wanted to make sure that Season 6 was tight and strong and focused, and 10 felt like the exact right number of episodes to let us still play a little bit, but also make sure we stuck the landing," he added. "Because that's the thing we've been holding on to the entire time. 'Let's make sure that by deciding to go one more season, we don't ruin this beautiful story that we've been telling, and not get the exact right endpoint that we want to get to.'"