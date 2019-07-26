‘Lucifer’ Fans Overjoyed Netflix Is Adding Tons More Episodes

It was recently announced that Lucifer Season 5 will be getting 6 extra episodes, bringing the total number to 16, and fans are overjoyed that Netflix is giving them more of the beloved series. The show was initially canceled by FOX after Season 3, but Netflix revived it for a fourth season, which debuted earlier this year and has been met with resounding praise from fans. Now with the news of an extended fifth season, those same fans are showering social media with excitement.

“That’s fantastic news!! A small success considering the fact that Season 5 is the last and it brings for me more hope that we still get Season 6 in the future and I will not stop fighting for it!! We can make it #Lucifans – this is the proof!!” one fan exclaimed.

“Hello [Netflix], it’s a big step in the right direction. I’m sure the authors will take advantage of these extra 6 hours. But, to tell you the truth, #Lucifer can go much further, for our great pleasure to all. #LuciferSeason6 and beyond. Thank you,” another fan said.

OMG…So WE WERE HEARD by @netflix @warnerbrostv …Congrats to all of those of us who didn’t give up despite the attacks, despite the attempts to be silenced, despite EVERYTHING. We didn’t get our #LuciferSeason6 BUT at least we got something important and this means THE WORLD — MollyMar-LuciferSeason6 (@mollymar86) July 26, 2019

“We were heard! Things happened that usually do not happen! It was good to keep saying hope about #Luciferseason6, Thank you [Netflix],” someone else tweeted.

“THANK YOU [Netflix]! Thank you for listening to us about a #LuciferSeason6 finale! It may not be a S6, but 6 more episodes is WAY more than I imagined! Thank you!” one other fan gushed.

Thank you Netflix for this show of good faith! Lucifans will not ever give up on our show! 😈😈😈😈😈😈 #Lucifer #LuciferSeason5 #LuciferSeason6 would not go amiss either though just saying. 😉👊✌ pic.twitter.com/do8Qp6ofZJ — Steff (@SteffanyMR) July 26, 2019

Lucifer himself, Tom Ellis, commented on the extended season news by sending out a message to fans, tweeting, “WE DID IT !!!!!!!!!!! Thank you to everyone for your continued support and love for #Lucifer I am so happy for all our fans I’m going to burst.”

Lucifer co-executive producer Joe Henderson also issued a statement, writing, “Thank you thank you THANK YOU to all the #Lucifer fans. You brought us back. YOU did this. So relax, take a breath, put some ice on those fingers that have been hashtagging up a storm… and get ready for more deviltime.”

Seasons 1-4 of Lucifer are streaming on Netflix now.