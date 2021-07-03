'Lovecraft Country' Season 2 Would Have Revived This Dead Character

✖

Lovecraft Country Season 2 is not happening, but the show's cast and creators are giving us a glimpse of what it would have looked like. In addition to a few plot details, a report by Deadline indicates that one main character killed in Season 1 would have been brought back to life in Season 2. Warning: there are spoilers ahead for Lovecraft Country!

Lovecraft Country starred Jonathan Majors as Atticus "Tic" Freeman, though at the end of its break-out season Tic died in a gruesome magical ritual. The show had a surreal feeling to it, but somehow the death felt real and canonical when it happened at the climactic end of the season. According to Deadline, that was not the case — Tic would have been resurrected "Jon Snow style" if Season 2 had been made. Like the other stars and creators, Major "was under the impression [the] second season was [a] foregone conclusion," and had already cleared his schedule to film it.

What’s wild about this is that every cast member from Jurnee to Majors (spoiler alert was expected to return Jon Snow style) had cleared time in schedule and was under impression second season was foregone conclusion https://t.co/UZEjvjIqbd — Justin Kroll (@krolljvar) July 2, 2021

This was just one revelation about the big plans for Lovecraft Country Season 2. The show was based on a novel by Mark Ruff, but completed that story in Season 1. The next installment would have been original material by creator Misha Green and a small team of writers, which she revealed was to be titled Lovecraft Country: Supremacy. Green tweeted about those plans for disappointed fans this week.

Green posted a map of "The Sovereign States of America," where season 2 would reportedly have been set. It showed four separate nations occupying what is now the U.S. — the Tribal Nations of the West, the Whitelands, the New Negro Republic and the Jefferson Commonwealth. According to Deadline, this was just a part of a 75-page worldbuilding document that would have been the basis for Season 2's scripts.

A taste of the Season 2 Bible. Wish we could have brought you #LovecraftCountry: Supremacy. Thank you to everyone who watched and engaged. 🖤✊🏾 #noconfederate pic.twitter.com/BONbSfbjWg — Misha Green (@MishaGreen) July 3, 2021

Fans were shocked when HBO announced that Lovecraft Country was being canceled last week. The show was one of the biggest hits of 2020, and it seemed safe to say that more episodes were on the way. HBO executive Casey Bloys even said as much in a public statement back in February.

"Misha is working with a small team of writers and they're coming up with a take," Bloys said at the time. "She had a book to go on in the first season, she and the writers wanted to go off and take some time to go out and figure out without a book with these characters, what's the journey we want to go on. We all want to be sure she's got a story to tell. That's where she is right now, working on those ideas. I'm very hopeful, as is Misha, so we're giving them the time to work."

Fans are petitioning for HBO to reconsider, and others are hoping that the show will be shopped around to other outlets. In the meantime, Lovecraft Country has only a single season, and it is streaming now on HBO Max.