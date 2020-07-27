'Love in the Time of Corona' Is a Real TV Show That Is Actually Coming to Freeform

The coronavirus is not going away, so Freeform is making the best of the situation with Love in the Time of Corona. The network released the first teaser for the two-night, four-part dramedy, which follows families and couples looking to make connections in a world with social distancing. The all-star cast is headlined by real-life couple Leslie Odom Jr. of Hamilton and The Affair's Nicolette Robinson.

The series kicks off with the first two episodes airing on Aug. 22 at 8 p.m. ET and the last two airing on Aug. 23 at 8 p.m. ET. The series also features Tommy Dorfman (13 Reasons Why), singer Rainy Qualley, Gil Bellows (Ally McBeal), Rya Kihlstedt (Nashville), Ava Bellows, and L. Scott Caldwell (Lost). It was all filmed in the castmembers' homes during the early days of the pandemic. The show was executive produced by Joanna Johnson, Christine Sacani and Robyn Meisinger of Anonymous Content. All episodes will be available to stream on Hulu the day after they air.

Odom and Robinson star as a couple living separate lives at the time the pandemic began, and are forced to reevaluate their priorities while Odom's character is unable to travel for work. Dorfman and Qualley play friends whose platonic relationship develops into something more while they quarantine together. Bellows and Kihlstedt try to put on a happy face for their daughter (Bellows), who does not know they have separated. Lastly, Caldwell stars as a woman whose husband is in a rehab facility and they cannot celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary together.

Love in the Time of Corona is not the only coronavirus-themed production from Hollywood. Last week, MTV announced a revival of True Life, titled True Life Presents: Quarantine Stories, starring former cast members of The Challenge, Are You the One? and Ex on the Beach. The series will debut on Aug. 5 at 9 p.m. ET.

Meanwhile, NBC is developing Connecting, a sitcom about friends trying to stay close through video chatting during the pandemic. The series will be filmed remotely and was written by Blindspot creator Martin Gero, reports Entertainment Weekly. The show was given a straight-to-series order and will run eight episodes.

Netflix is also developing the anthology series Social Distance, created by Orange Is the New Black's Jenji Kohan. According to Netflix, the show will enter on the "new, bizarre, bewildering reality we are all experiencing" during the pandemic. Diego Velasco is directing remotely while showrunner Hilary Weisman Graham will oversee the projectfrom her living room and the cast will film their scenes themselves.