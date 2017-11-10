FX Issues Statement Following Louis C.K’s Sexual Misconduct Allegations

FX, the network Louis C.K. has had the longest relationship with, is “very troubled” by the sexual harassment allegations against the comedian.

After four women told the New York Times Thursday that C.K. masturbated in front of them, the network issued a statement expressing their concern for the matter.

“We are obviously very troubled by the allegations about Louis C.K. published in The New York Times today,” the network said. “The network has received no allegations of misconduct by Louis C.K. related to any of our 5 shows produced together over the past 8 years. FX Networks and FXP take all necessary actions to protect our employees and thoroughly investigate any allegations of misconduct within our workplace. That said, the matter is currently under review.”

FX aired C.K.’s Louie sitcom, which ran five seasons and earned two Golden Globe nominations and three Emmys. The network also aired Better Things and Baskets, which are both executive produced by C.K.

C.K. also had a relationship with HBO, which has completely cut ties with the comedian. The network said it was dropping C.K. from the Nov. 18 Night Of Too Many Stars comedy charity event. It has also pulled his stand-up specials and his 2006 sitcom Lucky Louie from its on-demand and HBO Go services.

On Thursday, the New York Times published allegations of sexual misconduct against C.K. from five women.

Dana Min Goodman and Julia Wolov of Chicago said C.K. took all of his clothes off and masturbated in front of them after they performed in Aspen, Colorado in 2002.

Abby Schachner said C.K. masturbated while on the phone with her in 2003. Rebecca Corry said C.K. asked her if he could masturbate in front of her in 2005, but she said no.

A fifth woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, told the Times C.K. masturbated in his chair in the late 1990s when he was working on The Chris Rock Show.

C.K. still hasn’t commented on the allegations. The New York premiere of his film I Love You, Daddy was cancelled, as was his appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

