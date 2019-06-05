Lori Loughlin: Who Should Play Disgraced ‘Full House’ Star in the College Admission Scandal TV Show?

A TV dramatization of the college admission bribery scandal is in the works, and many fans are wondering who will play the leading roles, such as that of actress Lori Loughlin.

Back in March, the nation was shocked by a massive scandal known as “operation varsity blue.” Federal authorities indicted and arrested 33 parents for allegedly paying massive bribes to get their kids into top colleges. This included wealthy, influential and in some cases famous parents, like Full House star Lori Loughlin.

The drama has played out in shocking headlines and courtroom shell games, but a new TV special aims to spell it out more plainly. According to a report by Variety, Annapurna Television is working on a televised adaptation of Accepted, a book about the scandal by Wall Street Journal reporters Melissa Korn and Jennifer Levitz.

The book is not available yet, but in the meantime the TV adaptation is underway. Writer D.V. deVincentis is helming the project, drawing on his courtroom drama experience from shows like The People v. O.J. Simpson, and movies like High Fidelity and Grosse Pointe Blank.

The show is planned as a limited series, with one-hour episodes and just one complete season. Annapurna Television vice president of communications Ashley Momtaheni told CNN that the book is an investigation of a “criminal conspiracy to influence undergraduate admission decisions at several prominent American universities.” The series is intended to be the same.

It will be a while before the show is available to the public. It is still in the early stages of development, and of course this is still an ongoing case for most of the accused. Still, it can’t hurt to speculate about who could star in the real-life drama.

Here’s a list of actresses who could play Lori Loughlin in the TV series about the college admission bribery scandal.

Stephanie Bennett

First up is Stephanie Bennett, the only actress who has played Loughlin before. In 2015, Bennett played Loughlin in a TV movie called The Unauthorized Full House Story. The movie looked behind the scenes of the beloved sitcom, and now, Bennett has the chance of a lifetime to reprise her role for another moment of historic cultural drama.

Kellie Martin

Another popular pick for the role is actress Kellie Martin, known for playing Lucy Knight on ER. Like Loughlin, Martin has done a lot of work on the Hallmark Channel, so they would have a big crossover in fans. She also has the right look for the role — in fact, some fans even called for her to replace Loughlin on When Calls the Heart.

Paige Turco

For many of the same reasons, some fans are proposing that Paige Turco play Loughlin. Turco has worked consistently on TV dramas and true crime shows of the sort this adaptation will follow. She has the gravitas to deliver Loughlin’s sincere convictions about the case while also showing her as a loving mother.

Candace Cameron-Bure

A poetic choice for the role could be Loughlin’s Full House co-star Candace Cameron-Bure. No one knows Loughlin better than the co-star who has been with her for decades, and this would give Cameron-Bure a chance to seize some control of the adaptation and portray her friend honestly.

Cameron-Bure and the other cast members have expressed support and solidarity with Loughlin, so there is no telling whether they would avoid a project like this or not.

Felicity Huffman

Another obvious pick for the role is the other famous actress indicted in the case: Felicity Huffman. Unlike Loughlin, Huffman has cooperated with the investigation and pleaded guilty. She has been given a sentence of 4 to 10 months in prison, and by the time she is out production could be getting underway on the show.

Again, taking the role could be a chance for Huffman to seize some measure of control in the story, even if it is not her specific part. It would also lend an authenticity that will draw viewers in all the more.

Connie Britton

Looking at the production side of things, we could well see Connie Britton in the role of Loughlin. The actress had a starring role as Faye Resnick in The People v. O.J. Simpson, so she has worked with deVincentis in the past. She has done other true crime dramas as well, including the recent Dirty John.

Kristin Davis

On looks alone, Sex and the City star Kristin Davis may be one of the best picks for the role of Loughlin. The actress has many similar features to Loughlin, including her bright smile. She could sell the drama of the scandal no problem.

Lori Loughlin

Lastly, we cannot rule out the idea that Loughlin will want to take her own role in the series. Loughlin pleaded not guilty to the charges of mail fraud and money laundering conspiracy leveled against her, and there is a chance she will get out of this unscathed. Even if she doesn’t, there is no guarantee that she will in prison when the series films, and Loughlin could see the show as a way to clear her own name.

On the other hand, many expect Loughlin, Huffman and their friends to steer as far away from this show as possible. The college admission bribery scandal show is in the very early stages of development, but it is expected soon from Annapurna Television.