Longtime TV Host Joe Elmore Dies After 'Long Illness'

Joe Elmore was a staple of PBS stations in the Southeast for 37 years.

A television mainstay has sadly passed away. Joe Elmore, the host of the program Tennessee Crossroads, died on Monday, according to Nashville Public TV.

Elmore began his career at Memphis's Fox Affiliate WHBQ-TV before working at The Nashville Network (TNN) and hosting TV shows including Detroit Muscle, Horsepower and the 37-year public television staple Tennessee Crossroads. His official website champions the show, which profiled "interesting people and places" around Tennessee, as "one of the highest-rated PBS-based shows in the nation." Nashville Public TV announced Elmore's death on Monday, saying a "long illness" led to his passing.

(Photo: Joe Elmore attends the Three Part Harmony preview & private reception at the Tennessee State Museum on October 10, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. - Rick Diamond / Getty Images)

"There's no easy way to say this.. our beloved friend and Tennessee Crossroads host for 37 years passed away this morning following a long illness," the statement read. "As Joe would've wanted, the show he helped create will continue, as will his spirit."

"I'm so sorry to hear," radio host Amy Paige wrote in response to the news. "Forever grateful for his contributions. I love Tennessee Crossroads. Sending prayers and peace to his family and friends."

Fellow Nashville Public Television personality J.T. Ellison wrote, "He will be missed. RIP Joe. Thanks for showing us how it should be done." Longtime TV journalist Demetria Kalodimos added, "He was a very sweet guy and really believed in the stories of everyday folks . RIP Joe."

Looking at Elmore's official website, he reflected on his life and career in a moving quote: "To do what you love for a living – that's living the dream. To do it and make a positive impact – that's the ultimate hope."