Longtime Soap Opera Star Addresses Retirement Rumors

Could one longtime soap opera star be retiring soon?

The Bold and the Beautiful’s John McCook is addressing rumors that he’s planning on stepping away from the long-running CBS sudser.

McCook made his debut as Forrester family patriarch Eric Forrester in 1987, in the series’ very first episode. While Eric was given a surprise retirement party in the Dec. 8 episode, McCook has no plans to follow in his character’s footsteps. The Daytime Emmy winner shared on CBS’ Soapy podcast during an on-set interview what his future looks like on the show, and it sounds promising.

“I just love being there,” McCook, 81, said when asked what motivates him to keep playing Eric. In regard to rumors of his potential exit, he revealed, “I am not going to leave, I have no reason to leave. When you get to be my age, and you’re an actor, and you’re still working, why would I walk away, right? I mean, really? So I figure I’m never gonna retire or quit.”

The only way that McCook would ever actually leave The Bold and the Beautiful was if Eric died. Though even in that fashion, that doesn’t even necessarily mean he’d have to permanently leave. In the soap opera world, dozens of characters have come back to life after “dying,” and other actors have portrayed numerous characters, so you never know what could happen.

Pictured: John McCook as Eric Forrester. Photo: Bill Inoshita/CBS

If anything, The Bold and the Beautiful fans are able to breathe a sigh of relief, and they flooded the show’s Instagram with comments about how happy they are that they don’t have to say goodbye to Eric Forrester any time soon. At the very least, Eric’s retirement could lead to some interesting storylines. There’s a world of possibilities for him now, especially since McCook isn’t going away that easily.

Since there doesn’t seem to be any end in sight for The Bold and the Beautiful, which was renewed through Season 41 during the 2027-28 television season, there also isn’t any end in sight for Eric Forrester, as well as John McCook’s future on the show. Of course, that could always change, but McCook seems content, so there isn’t any need to worry. Fans can watch new episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful weekdays on CBS.