Logan, Dean, or Jess? 'Gilmore Girls' Fans Erupt in Debate Over Rory's True Love

It's been a little over four years since the Gilmore Girls revival, A Year in the Life, aired on Netflix (and nearly 14 years since the series initially wrapped its run on The CW in 2007). Even though the show isn't currently on the air, fans are still caught up in one particular debate concerning the show — who should Rory (Alexis Bledel) have ended up with? The contenders for her heart during the course of the series were Dean (Jared Padalecki), Jess (Milo Ventimiglia), and Logan (Matt Czuchry). On Saturday, E! News brought up that debate once again, prompting fans to weigh in with their thoughts about who Rory should have ended up with.

During the earlier seasons of Gilmore Girls, Rory enjoyed a sweet romance with Dean. As the show went on, Rory and Dean eventually parted ways and the character soon forged a strong connection with Jess. Their relationship fizzled out before Rory made her way to Yale University, which is where she eventually met Logan. Those relationships were touched upon once more during Gilmore Girls' A Year in the Life revival that aired on Netflix in November 2016.

Remember those four words at the end of #GilmoreGirls? Matt Czuchry revealed he knows 𝙬𝙝𝙤, so we thought it was a good a time as any to bring up the age-old debate: team Logan, Dean, or Jess? (📷: Netflix) pic.twitter.com/6ltEdT4i6l — E! News (@enews) January 10, 2021

As for who truly belongs with Rory, it's safe to say that Gilmore Girls fans are divided on that front. Whether they're Team Jess or Team Dean, users on Twitter weighed in to showcase where their Stars Hollow allegiances lie.