Logan, Dean, or Jess? 'Gilmore Girls' Fans Erupt in Debate Over Rory's True Love
It's been a little over four years since the Gilmore Girls revival, A Year in the Life, aired on Netflix (and nearly 14 years since the series initially wrapped its run on The CW in 2007). Even though the show isn't currently on the air, fans are still caught up in one particular debate concerning the show — who should Rory (Alexis Bledel) have ended up with? The contenders for her heart during the course of the series were Dean (Jared Padalecki), Jess (Milo Ventimiglia), and Logan (Matt Czuchry). On Saturday, E! News brought up that debate once again, prompting fans to weigh in with their thoughts about who Rory should have ended up with.
During the earlier seasons of Gilmore Girls, Rory enjoyed a sweet romance with Dean. As the show went on, Rory and Dean eventually parted ways and the character soon forged a strong connection with Jess. Their relationship fizzled out before Rory made her way to Yale University, which is where she eventually met Logan. Those relationships were touched upon once more during Gilmore Girls' A Year in the Life revival that aired on Netflix in November 2016.
Remember those four words at the end of #GilmoreGirls? Matt Czuchry revealed he knows 𝙬𝙝𝙤, so we thought it was a good a time as any to bring up the age-old debate: team Logan, Dean, or Jess? (📷: Netflix) pic.twitter.com/6ltEdT4i6l— E! News (@enews) January 10, 2021
As for who truly belongs with Rory, it's safe to say that Gilmore Girls fans are divided on that front. Whether they're Team Jess or Team Dean, users on Twitter weighed in to showcase where their Stars Hollow allegiances lie.
Rory has the best relationship with Dean. I could see that work. But I think Jess had more ✨spice✨ and he’s grown from his troubled self in earlier seasons. I’m sorry but Logan is tooooooxic. Guy cheated on his fiancé. No, thank you.— Melanie Balke (@mbalke4) January 10, 2021
Forever and always Team Logan! Such a gentleman ❤ pic.twitter.com/JFDwzbYfaJ— MNS (@UliSiregar) January 10, 2021
Team Jess ❤️ He had his flaws but he overcame them. Made something of himself with no one's help. He convinced Rory to go back to Yale— sharmistha (@sharmistha786) January 10, 2021
And he was the one who gave her the idea of writing a book when she thought she was failing in her life. I think if they were given a chance..
Team Logan. Always 🥰 pic.twitter.com/oQPkEUWs26— ? (@spiritualgngsta) January 10, 2021
Team Dean— Daniela (@DanielaPazNV) January 10, 2021
jess only correct answer pic.twitter.com/TIaxh3nSNT— @/jessmqriano got suspended (@hqleysjames) January 10, 2021