‘Lodge 49’ Canceled After 2 Seasons

Lodge 49 has seen its run on AMC come to an end. Their two-year contract wrapped up and was not renewed by the network for a third season, according to Deadline. The report says that the series will look to be picked up by another provider. The show is just two weeks removed from its Season 2 finale. In a statement released on Tuesday, AMC thanked the work of the producers and the cast for all they brought.”

“We are so proud to have had Lodge 49 on our air,” AMC said to Deadline. “This wonderful show gave audiences fresh and unforgettable characters in a world that did not exist anywhere else on television. Thanks to the stellar cast including Wyatt Russell, Sonya Cassidy and Brent Jennings and to our partners in this unique labor of love, Jim Gavin, Peter Ocko and Paul Giamatti for two remarkable seasons that initiated the world into The Ancient and Benevolent Order of the Lynx.”

Lodge 49 premiered in 2018. The story took place in Long Beach, California, and followed ex-surfer, Dud (Wyatt Russell), as he recovers from the loss of his father and the ensuing downfall of their business. That’s where the story begins as he joins a fraternal order in hopes of finding himself.

Speaking with America: The Jesuit Review, the show’s creator and executive producer, Jim Gavin, shared that the storyline hits close to home for him. He drew inspiration from his family’s struggles and instilled that into Dud’s storyline.

He also explained why this series was so different than the run-of-the-mill shows found elsewhere on television.

“Ten years ago, no one would have touched Lodge 49, which has a unique tone. I consider it a comedy— it takes place in a comic universe— but it’s an hour long and therefore has the expectation of a drama. I think the writers naturally subvert the tropes of standard drama but also don’t write toward punchlines like a half-hour comedy. We’re atmospheric in tone and intent. It’s all about character.”

Earlier in the year, AMC announced that Into the Badlands would not be returning to the network for its fourth season. During that announcement, it was also revealed that The Boy would be cancelled, as well.

Like Lodge 49, Into the Badlands was a favorite among fans but due to its expensive nature as a result of all the stunts and effects that come with a martial arts series, the network couldn’t move forward with it.