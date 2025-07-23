‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Who Ended up on ‘NCIS’ Just Turned 60

Little House on the Prairie star Patrick Labyorteaux recently hit a milestone. He just turned 60 years old.

Outside of his role on the series, one of his most popular roles is as Navy lawyer Bud Roberts on JAG and NCIS.

Per Remind Me Magazine, he turned 60 on July 22. He opened up about his time on Little House on the Prairie for the 50th anniversary in a recent interview with BuzzFeed. His brother Matthew also starred on the show as Albert Ingalls.

Of working alongside his brother, he says that was not unique to the cast as multiple people were relatives on the show. “The funny thing is, it was unique if it were any other show other than Little House. Melissa and Jonathan were brother and sister, and we had multiple sets of twins on the show with baby Carrie and baby Grace,” he explained. “A lot of the kids who were extras, like in the class and in the church, were children of the crew members. So on Little House, it actually wasn’t unique to be on the set with another family member.”

He says he’s not surprised by the fandom the show still has, especially as people are looking for more feel-good content. “I also think this recurrence got turbo-charged by the pandemic, and everybody found the show again. On a technical level, we shot on film, and so it’s gorgeous,” he explained. “You can up-res to 16:9 because there’s a film negative, which they’ve done to a lot of these episodes.”

He currently hosts a podcast and teaches acting classes at the Working Actors School, a school he started. The actor began the podcast as a result of trying to promote the online acting school, initially doing an episode on TikTok, which quickly garnered 400k views. A reboot of the show is currently in the works for Netflix.