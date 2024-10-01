'Dallas' Star Linda Gray Returning to Southfork Ranch for New Movie, Report Says

Linda Gray is reportedly eyeing a return to Southfork Ranch for a new Dallas movie. The actress starred on the CBS soap opera as Sue Ellen Ewing for the first 12 seasons. She returned for the series finale in Season 14 in 1991 and reprised the role for the TNT revival, which ran for three seasons from 2012 to 2014. According to Closer, the 84-year-old wants to do a spooky holiday movie with on-screen brother-in-law Patrick Duffy.

"They'd play phantoms guarding the homestead from a Taylor Swift-type pop princess who takes up residence to shoot a music video for her new holiday song," an insider told the outlet. "Linda wants to return to the place where she achieved her greatest TV stardom in a holiday-themed love letter to the famous location." On top of starring in the flick, Gray would also be executive producing the rom-com.

(Photo: CBS via Getty Images)

The revival on TNT was ultimately canceled after the death of original star Larry Hagman and ended on a cliffhanger which saw Sue Ellen falling off a wagon and Jesse Metcalfe's Christopher Ewing dying in an explosion. Gray "wants to leave on a more upbeat note than on the reboot," says the source, as the cliffhanger ending "left a bad taste in the mouths of many fans, and that's not how Linda wants them to remember her character. While the new movie wouldn't be a continuation of the Ewing saga, the project could give fans the closure they've been demanding."

Whether or not a Dallas holiday movie will happen is unknown, but if it is true, it sounds like Linda Gray has some pretty great ideas. There's a reason that the show was revived years after it ended, and it's possible if Hagman hadn't died, it could have gone on for many more years. The movie would give fans some closure in a way and could even bring back some other Dallas favorites. Nothing is confirmed, but it's quite possible a Dallas reunion could be happening in the near future. It would be something to look forward to with the holidays, but as of now, fans will just have to settle for watching the series on Amazon Freevee and hope that a return to Southfork Ranch is in the cards.