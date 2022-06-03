LeVar Burton Doesn't Mince Words About Losing 'Jeopardy!' Job

✖

LeVar Burton is opening up about missing out on getting the permanent Jeopardy! hosting job last year after fans clamored for him to get the job. Speaking to The Ringer, Burton got candid about the circumstances surrounding his interim hosting run and the chances that he ever had a real shot at being the permanent host, which he says were slim. "As it turns out, it was not a competition to find a new host, really. Because the fix was always in," he said. "It was only scandal that forced Sony Pictures Television to go in a different direction."

The "scandal" that Burton mentions is one with Mike Richards, former Jeopardy! executive producer, and short-lived host of the show. In August 2021, it was announced that he would be the show's new permanent host. Less than two weeks later, he stepped down from the hosting position, after the resurfacing of some sexist and insensitive comments he made during a 2013 podcast, as well as some past allegations of discriminatory behavior in the workplace. Then, on Aug. 31, he was officially let go from his producer roles on both Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune. The Jeopardy! hosting job has since become a rotation between Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings who currently share the role until the show names a permanent replacement.

In his new interview, Burton offered some new information regarding the situation with Richards, saying, "In fact, they tried to keep him on. I mean, I don't need to rehash the chain of events. It really wasn't what they said it was. And so my conclusion is I got what I asked for: I got a tryout, I got a chance to guest host. And my assumption was that it was an equal playing field and they were really looking to find a permanent solution." The former Reading Rainbow host added, "And I guess, ultimately, they did. But the way they got there was very distasteful and turned me off. So I'm happy to have not gotten that job."

Burton later went on to say that he is "a firm believer...in the idea that everything happens for a reason," then adding, "And I'm always going to bet on myself. I firmly believe that the Jeopardy! job was right for me. And so I pursued it with everything I've got because that's what I do. That's who I am. It turned out to not be my job, and I'm OK with that. Because everything that's happened to me in my career, everything that's come my way, I've been able to just make the best out of it. I'm really proud of that. Jeopardy! is a great brand and it has a longstanding tradition of excellence. I wish them well, and nothing but continued success."