Lester Holt Officially Exits ‘NBC Nightly News’

Lester Holt is out. The famed journalist exited NBC Nightly News, where he spent the last 10 years at the anchor desk.

Holt ended the May 30 broadcast with an emotional goodbye to his fans. He will continue his tenure with Dateline, where he’s worked since 2011.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Holt initially announced his plan to step back from his position and transition to a full-time role at Dateline back in February. “Before we go tonight, a word about me,” he shared on the broadcast. “You may recall the announcement back some months ago that I would be leaving my post here at Nightly News in order to expand my role as host of Dateline. Well, today is that day. After 10 years, this is my last nightly news broadcast.”

He then reflected on his lengthy resume. “As anchor, it has been an honor to lead this program and an honor to be welcomed into your homes,” he continued. “I’m so grateful for your trust. Around here, facts matter, words matter, journalism matters and you matter. Over the last decade, we have shared some dark and harrowing days and nights from our country—the pandemic, mass shootings, natural disasters—each testing our resilience and our compassion. That’s why I often like to leave you with something to smile about, moments that reassure and connect us.”

He thanks the staff for their contributions over the years. “I’ll miss our evenings together, and I will miss the team that puts it all together, my dear friends and my colleagues,” he said. “But for now, I just want to say thank you to my incredibly supportive and patient family, and all of you.”