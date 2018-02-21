Leslie Jones’ Best Olympics Reactions So Far

Leslie Jones has taken up the mantle of 2018 Winter Olympics commentator of the people, and her tweets and reactions are quickly becoming a part of the show for many viewers.

In 2016, Jones was live-tweeting the Summer Olympics in Rio like it was her job, so NBC made it just that. Jone was hired as a correspondent and sent to Rio to hang out with Team USA and offer earnest, off-the-cuff coverage you just can’t get from a newscaster.

Guess What Time It Is Y’all!!!!! And Guess Where I’m Going!!!!!

Slay All Day USA!!!!!!! @olympics pic.twitter.com/H4dNd6msHB — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) January 30, 2018



Jones says what the people at home are thinking. She gives voice to our feelings as we watch these flashy displays of pageantry and sportsmanship all wrapped up in one. She’s not afraid to say that curling is weird, or that ice skaters need new costume designers, or whatever else comes to mind.

This year, NBC locked Jones down from the start. She’s traveling to Pyeongchang along with the rest of the network’s contingent of journalists, broadcasters and, of course, Team USA. While it may be all fun and games for Jones, she takes the status of her position seriously, and she honors her patriotic duty to support the American athletes no matter what — especially when you have only a vague grasp on the game they’re playing.

Despite her official position at NBC, Jones has kept her coverage low-tech for the first few days, live-tweeting the events and recording video of her TV with her phone. Jones’ unique take on the games comes through in her frank voice overs, many of which contain explicit language.

The 2018 Winter Olympics only began three days ago and yet Jones has already had some moments of gold medal-worthy coverage. Here’s a look at the highlights.

Movie Villain

He has a career in the movie business if he want pic.twitter.com/1uANfRg7Jh — Leslie Jones ? (@Lesdoggg) February 9, 2018

Figure skating has a distinct blend of athleticism and theatricality that always catches the general public off guard when the Olympics come around. Jones identified one skater who she believes could easily make the jump to Hollywood to play a villain if the impulse were to take hold of him.

“Are we in danger?!” Jones asks as he glides by the camera menacingly.

Brotherhood of The Sagging Pants

Boy if you don’t pull your pants up!! Kyle what set you from?! NONE! Exactly!! Pull your fucking pants up!! pic.twitter.com/JeWdlqKyGi — Leslie Jones ? (@Lesdoggg) February 10, 2018

Jones was appalled to see an American snowboarder hurtling through the air with his pants cinched just a few inches above his knees — as were many spectators, most likely.

“You saggin’ like one of the crips I know, Homie,” she yelled at her TV. “You’re not no crip! Pull your motherf—ing pants up!”

Kars for Kids

I really don’t need this shit today dammit!! pic.twitter.com/Bd6YaEF0N2 — Leslie Jones ? (@Lesdoggg) February 11, 2018

Naturally, a part of this job entails Jones watching hours and hours of Olympics coverage, digging for the gems. On Sunday, she found one in an unlikely place, sharing with her followers a commercial she’s had to watch innumerable times by now.

“Okay, whoever did this commercial, I want them to be beaten within an inch of their life,” Jones says flatly.

What Even Is Luge

WHAT IN THE SIMPLE FUCK IS THIS?! AND WHY?!!!! @Olympics pic.twitter.com/hbVSIjFyAw — Leslie Jones ? (@Lesdoggg) February 10, 2018

Jones expressed what many people probably feel every four years when they’re reminded that ice luge exists: confusion.

“I’m not trying to be unprofessional or anything,” she said over footage of an athlete propelling himself onto the track, “but this s— does not look safe.”

“Dude! If you hit a pebble, you are f—ed!” she cried.

Relationship Goals

When the relationship is just over ! pic.twitter.com/PySJdvGQWg — Leslie Jones ? (@Lesdoggg) February 9, 2018

Jones has a knack for catching the best and worst moments of The Olympics in short clips. Here, she struck gold, isolating an instant of high-profile dismay for all time.

“When the relationship is just over!” she wrote, as her voice over said “When he just throw your a— away, he just throw you away.”

Tara and Johnny

Even the announcers aren’t safe from Jones, who focused in on the broadcasters on Sunday, noting their dynamics on camera.

“He look like he afraid Tara is going to smack the s— out of him,” Jones said, laughing.

Michael Jackson on Ice

Um this might not be the outfit I would pick to skate in. pic.twitter.com/IBOcJ6Wogl — Leslie Jones ? (@Lesdoggg) February 9, 2018

An figure skater took the ice in suspenders on Thursday, and suffered Jones’ judgement. “I’m just trying to figure out how is he going to skate with suspenders on?” She wondered out loud. Many people at home were wondering the same — noting that ice skating is hard enough without a complicated wardrobe.

Knees of A Champion

Man how this don’t hurt your knees. pic.twitter.com/96sXHF4b0e — Leslie Jones ? (@Lesdoggg) February 9, 2018

Jones has shared a lot of relatable perspectives for the non-Olympic athletes watching the games this year. While aficionados may comment on the subtleties of form and execution, Jones says what’s on all of our minds: How does the slalom not destroy the athletes’ knees on impact?

“My meniscus would be all over that slope,” she says in awe.

Applicable Skills

Jones has an eye for noting Olympic talents that have a practical use in the every day world.

“This is how I want my man to carry me into the bedroom,” she says over footage of a figure skater lifting his partner triumphantly overhead. “Just don’t drop me, dude.”