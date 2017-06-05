Did ‘Leftovers’ Star Carrie Coon Tweet a Hint to the Series Finale?

The Leftovers ends tonight and there are very few clues as to how the series will end.

The final episode’s tagline, “nothing is answered. Everything is answered, And then it ends,” gives nothing away, but as TV Guide reports, one of the show’s stars may have given fans a hint on Twitter.

Carre Coon, who stars as Nora in the series, tweeted an image of her two children on the show.

The cryptic image is of the mannequin forms of the children, viciously done by The Guilty Remnant to remind Coon’s Nora of her losses.

Coon said the images aren’t a spoiler for the series’ ending, but with the finale episode called “The Book of Nora,” the season premiere having glimpsed an aged Nora denying knowledge of Kevin, played by Justin Theroux, and Nora’s determination to see her children again — the tweet comes off as a clue that maybe things don’t exactly work out quite the way Nora hopes.

Show creator Damon Lindelof, however, hinted at something else entirely. Lindelof has said that Kevin and Nora’s relationship would be the center of the finale.

“I think it’s an over simplification, but also entirely accurate to say at the end of the day, we wanted to tell a love story,” he said.

The series finale of The Leftovers airs tonight on HBO.