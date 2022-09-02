'Law & Order' New Season Premiere Dates: What to Know

All three current Law & Order franchise shows will be returning to NBC this fall, and we now know when each series will premiere. According to Deadline, the Law & Order revival, Law & Order: SVU, and Law & Order: Organized Crime will all debut their new seasons on Thursday, Sept. 22. The flagship series will premiere at 8 pm. ET, followed by SVU at 9 pm, and Organized Crime at 10 pm.

The Law & Order revival was announced in September, with franchise creator Dick Wolf telling Deadline of the new, "There are very few things in life that are literally dreams come true. This is mine." Susan Rovner — Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming — added, "Law & Order is quite simply one of the most iconic shows in television history, and the idea of continuing its legacy and partnering with Dick on an all-new season is nothing short of exhilarating. This is great news for NBC as well as TV fans everywhere." Pearlena Igbokwe — Chairman, Universal Studio Group — offered, "The return of the flagship Law & Order series for a pivotal 21st season is a proud moment for Dick and a proud moment for us, his studio partners."

Season 21 of Law & Order debuted in February, more than a decade since it initially ended. The cast included both Anthony Anderson and Sam Waterston, who reprised their roles from the original series. Anderson was back as Det. Kevin Bernard, while Waterston once again portrays district attorney Jack McCoy. Notably, Anderson has since announced that he has exited the show ahead of Season 22. New cast members this time around include Jeffrey Donovan (Burn Notice) in a police role and Camryn Manheim (The Practice) as Lt. Kate Dixon. Additionally, Oldelya Halevi (Good Trouble) and Hugh Dancy (Hannibal) will both be starring in the show as assistant district attorneys.

Previously, former Law & Order actor Jesse L. Martin spoke about the series revival and teased his character's possible return. During an interview on The Talk, earlier this year, Martin implied that he might be turning up in the new series. "I couldn't possibly say. I certainly hope so," Martin replied after being asked about his potential involvement. He added, "There were a lot of loose ends when Ed Green left the scene if you will. Yes, maybe."

Martin played Detective Ed Green for nine seasons of Law & Order, after making his debut on the police procedural in Season 10. He remained with the series until the end of Season 18 when Green left the NYPD after being indicted and tried for a shooting. The charges against Green were ultimately dropped, but he was upset at what had transpired and opted to leave the force. Deadline reports that NBC has not made any official comment on Martin returning for the revival, but the outlet did add that a source close to production on the series stated that producers have not been in talks with him at the time.