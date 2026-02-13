‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Ice-T Breaks TV Record

Ice-T is making TV history with his Law & Order: Special Victims Unit role as Sgt. Odafin “Fin” Tutuola.

On Thursday, Wolf Entertainment, the production company founded by Law & Order creator Dick Wolf, took to X (formerly Twitter) to reveal that the rapper-turned-actor had broken a record after playing Fin on Law & Order: SVU for more than 400 episodes.

“Breaking records,” the account wrote, tagging Ice-T and hashtagging SVU. “Did you know? Ice-T has appeared in over 400 episodes across 27 seasons of Law & Order: SVU (more than any other scripted TV actor in a single role in U.S. primetime history.”

Ice-T responded to the post with a message of his own, quoting the post and adding, “ICE COLD FACT”

Ice-T first joined Law & Order: SVU at the start of Season 2 of the NBC crime procedural, and while he was originally only brought on for four episodes, he ended up becoming a series regular, making him one of the show’s longest-appearing stars behind lead actress Mariska Hargitay.

The record-breaking moment comes amid a reduced role for Ice-T on Season 27 of Law & Order: SVU, which came as the show brought back Kelli Giddish as Sgt. Amanda Rollins.

“It’s just basically business,” Ice-T told TMZ of his absence this season. “They brought Kelli back, and at the end of the day, they couldn’t really keep both of us on full-time, as far as budget-wise. So they said, Ice, we’ll have you come in and out this year, that way we could bring… Everybody wanted Kelli back, and we’ve got new cops and stuff like that.”

(Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/NBC)

“I’m gonna be sprinkled throughout this season… I’m not leaving the show,” he continued. “I’m more concerned with going to Season 28… Everything was cool with me, I understood. I said, are you getting rid of me? They said, No way. We can’t imagine Law & Order without you.”

“I’ve been on this show for 27 years. I’m not gonna say nothing negative about that show, they’ve taken care of me for so long,” he said. “So don’t worry about me… I’ll be all right. But I know fans are upset. I’m kind of glad the fans are upset, because what if I was missing and nobody cared? That would be something to worry about, but the fact that the fans wanted to see a little bit more Fin, that’s good.”

