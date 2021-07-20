‘Law & Order: SVU’: Snoop Dogg and More Musicians Who Guest-Starred

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit wrapped up its 21st season this past spring, and it was jam-packed with breathtaking and surprising highlights, including a number of guest stars. But throughout the years, SVU and other crime dramas have attracted dozens of stars, including musicians to play either criminals, witnesses and suspects. Some of their performances have even shocked viewers at home after they saw a side of their favorite stars they never expected to see.

With SVU coming back for a historic 22nd season this fall, we can only hope for more musicians to pop in on the series. After all, one its lead stars – Ice-T — is a former rapper.

Scroll on for a look at some of the musicians who have appeared on SVU since the series launched in 1999.

Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg appeared in the Season 20 episode “Diss,” playing P.T. Banks, a rival rapper to Justin “Snake Eye” Anderson (Orlando Jones). Initially, P.T. was a suspect in the sexual assault of Snake Eye’s wife, but his alibi checked out. During the investigation, the team found out Snake Eye’s wife was assaulted by the son of a gang member Snake Eye killed years early.

Ludacris

By the time rapper Ludacris starred in “Venom” (Season 7) and “Screwed” (Seaon 8), he was a seasoned actor, having already appeared in Hustle & Flow and Crash on the big screen. Ludacris’ performances in SVU came in a shocking storyline. He played Darius Parker, the product of the rape of Fin’s ex-wife by Darius’ own grandfather. In his appearances, he tried to blackmail the SVU detectives after he was found not guilty of murder and rape.

Hilary Duff

In “Selfish” (Season 10), Hilary Duff made a surprising appearance to show her acting chops. She starred in a Casey Anthony-inspired episode. Duff’s character, Ashlee Walker, pleaded guilty to negligent homicide because she did not vaccinate her daughter, who contracted a disease from another un-vaccinated child. After her daughter died, Walker buried the body instead of going to police.

Harry Connick, Jr.

Crooner Harry Connick Jr. had a four-episode run in Season 13 as David Haden, a new Assistant District Attorney who moved to New York from New Orleans. The character was a nod to Connick’s father, Harry Connick Sr., who served as District Attorney of New Orleans. Connick’s four episodes are “Official Story,” “Father’s Shadow,” “Hunting Ground” and “Justice Denied.”

Jesse McCartney

Since Jesse McCartney appeared in an episode of Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU, playing different characters in each. His SVU appearance came in “Babies” (Season 10). He played Max Matarazzo, who killed his pregnant girlfriend and made it look like a suicide.

Keke Palmer

“Keep It Movin’” singer Keke Palmer appeared in “Storm” (Season 7) as a young girl whose father died died in Hurricane Katrina. Her character and her sisters were kidnapped by a known pedophile. The criminal was Alvin Dutch (Russell Hornsby), who was found to be carrying anthrax, which killed him in prison.

John Stamos

John Stamos is best known for his role on Full House, but he is also a musician. He appeared in “Bang” (Season 12), an incredible fascinating episode in which Stamos played an attorney who tricked almost 50 women into having his babies. The episode included a really creepy quote from Stamos’ character.

“C’mon, admit it, detective. You know you want to bang your partner. Watch her grow swollen with your child. And why not, man? She’d give you beautiful babies,” he told Stabler about Benson.

Sabrina Carpenter

Girl Meets World star Sabrina Carpenter, who also scored a hit with “Eyes Wide Open,” made her acting debut in SVU. She starred as Paula, a young rape victim, in “Possessed” (Season 12). The same episode featured Taryn Manning, who would go on to star in Orange Is The New Black.

Dave Navarro

Jane’s Addiction guitarist, Ink Master judge and brief Red Hot Chili Peppers member Dave Navarro. He had a small role in “Funny Valentine” (Season 14), an episode inspired by Rihanna and Chris Brown’s relationship. The main characters in the case were played by Tiffany Robinson and Roca.