'Law & Order: SVU' Fans Left in Tears After Stabler Family Death
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit brought back Christopher Meloni's Elliot Stabler in a dramatic way, bringing Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson back into his life and taking another person close to him. "Return of the Prodigal Son" was a whopper of an episode, providing longtime fans with an emotional roller-coaster that led into Meloni's new spinoff, Law & Order: Organized Crime. This was the first time Meloni played Stabler since he left SVU in 2011.
In "Return of the Prodigal Son," Stabler's wife Kathy (Isabel Gillies) was hurt in a car bombing. While the SVU team investigated the crime, they later discovered it had links to a case Stabler was working on while in Rome as a New York City Police Department international liaison. Stabler was the intended victim. Meanwhile, Kathy spent the entire episode in the hospital. Sadly, she died after her spleen ruptured and the doctors could not save her. Stabler cried in Liv's arms.
In Organized Crime, viewers saw Kathy's funeral. But that was only after Stabler was confronted by his children about their mother's death. It turns out that Stabler never really told Kathy about the dangerous work he was doing in New York. He also told his children he was not going back to Rome with his youngest son Eli (Nicky Torchia). At the funeral, Benson was there to help comfort Stabler's children. He also thanked her for coming. While we wait for the next dramatic episode of the two shows on Thursday, April 8 on NBC, scroll on for a look at how fans responded to the heartbreaking death at the center of the crossover.
NOT AT KATHY’S FUNERAL 💀😆😆😆😂🤣 #SVU #OrganizedCrime pic.twitter.com/iTu2pFM3K0— Courtney. EVERMORE OUT NOW (@CLO93_30) April 2, 2021
"You didn't kill Kathy! What are y'all doing? Didn't we JUST talk about this? OMG! I can't take this. I can't," one fan wrote.
Who killed Kathy? #SVU pic.twitter.com/dpyxtvKFAp— 🏔💕𝓒𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓲𝓮💕🏔 (@Cherie_Show) April 2, 2021
"Kathy Stabler really should have known better than to try to drive in New York. It never seems to turn out well for her," another fan added, referencing past moments on SVU.
Kathy really gave up the ghost for Bensler to be endgame. Much respect to her, indeed. #svu #SVUxOC pic.twitter.com/3I8J9XdwGL— beskar heart (@keyraedynamite) April 2, 2021
"Like everyone else, I pretty much assumed that Kathy Stabler wasn't going to make it out of this ep alive," one fan wrote. "What I *wasn't* prepared for was how much I would feel it when Elliot collapsed, sobbing, in Olivia's arms. Damn you, #SVU!"
Bawling my eyes out...RIP Kathy Stabler. Most supportive cop wife EVER! #SVU pic.twitter.com/9Bsl7GGsSX— Katie McElwee (@KatieKatt18) April 2, 2021
"Y'all better promise me no new love interests for Stabler right now. We JUST lost Kathy," one fan wrote.
I didn’t think they would actually follow through on killing Kathy omg #SVU pic.twitter.com/zq3iw26JpU— Emma (@_emmerly_) April 2, 2021
"Sooooo how long is the internet going to mourn Kathy before we celebrate the flip side; the biggest roadblock between Stabler and Benson is now gone," another wrote, wondering how long it will take until Stabler and Benson begin a relationship.
THIS IS WHAT MADE ME CRY NOT KATHY’S DEATH SORRY NOT SORRY 😭😭😭 #SVU #OrganizedCrime #Stenson #StablerIsBack https://t.co/svJYtKVv9C— Caitlin 🌚™️ (@smoakqueenfam) April 2, 2021
"Kathy death really got me messed up [though]," one person wrote, adding a crying emoji.