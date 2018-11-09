‘Law & Order SVU’: Benson Faces Forgetful Victim in Thursday’s Monica Raymund-Directed Episode

In this week’s episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, directed by former Chicago Fire star Monica Raymund, Benson struggles to find out who attacked a forgetful victim.

“Hell’s Kitchen” begins with a waitress at a trendy New York City restaurant, who is sexually assaulted at an after-hours VIP party.

In the first scene released by NBC ahead of the episode’s broadcast, Dominick Carisi (Peter Scanavino) and Fin Tutuola (Ice-T) talk with the officers who spoke with the Uber driver. According to one of the officers, the Uber driver said Kayla would not leave his vehicle. The driver noticed she was drunk, so he pulled her out of his car. Then, Kayla started yelling.

Although Kayla did not accuse the driver of rape, her shirt was ripped open. She also hit the driver, busting his lip. The driver told the officers he wants to file assault charges.

In the second scene NBC released, Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) question the victim, Kayla Morgan (Genevieve Angelson). Unfortunately, she does not remember much about her attack and appears to be on edge during the interview.

“Look, I’m not a victim!” Kayla yelled.

“I think maybe you were, Kayla,” Benson told her.

Kayla insisted that her Uber driver did nothing to her. The driver is also not pressing charges on her, so Kayla decided to just leave.

Raymund signed on to direct the episode back in July, shortly after it was confirmed she would not be returning to Chicago Fire.

“Excited to finally announce this! I am thrilled and honored to be involved in this program, continuing my relationship with NBC and directing Law & Order: SVU,” Raymond tweeted. “I fully believe in integration and I look forward to exploring my career as both Actor and Director.”

Raymund played Gabby Dawson on Chicago Fire, but left after season six. Her character chose to volunteer in Puerto Rico after she and husband Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer) argued over adoption.

Last week’s SVU was a pulse-pounding throwback to the glory days of the original Law & Order. Sasha Alexander guest-starred as a mother who killed her husband and two children because she thought they would have an imperfect life if she was caught embezzling clients.

Law & Order: SVU is now in its record-tying 20th season. New episodes air on Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET.

