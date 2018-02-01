TV Shows

Twitter Reacts to Ann Coulter-Like Character on ‘SVU’

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit tackled the current political climate during Wednesday’s all new episode.

The drama opened with conservative political pundit Martha Cobb (Better Call Saul‘s Rhea Seehorn) getting assaulted after giving a controversial talk at a college campus.

Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) must investigate after Martha blames an outspoken liberal protester for the attack, despite being unconscious at the time of the attack.

Since SVU is known for getting inspiration from real news headlines and people, fans on Twitter were quick to draw a comparison between Martha and real life conservative Ann Coulter, Laura Ingraham and even Tomi Lahren.

Some fans were frustrated to have one more television show discuss politics.

SVU stars Hargitay, Ice-T, Kelly Giddish, Raul Esparza and Peter Scanavino. The show airs Wednesday at 9 p.m. on NBC.

