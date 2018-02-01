Twitter Reacts to Ann Coulter-Like Character on ‘SVU’

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit tackled the current political climate during Wednesday’s all new episode.

The drama opened with conservative political pundit Martha Cobb (Better Call Saul‘s Rhea Seehorn) getting assaulted after giving a controversial talk at a college campus.

Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) must investigate after Martha blames an outspoken liberal protester for the attack, despite being unconscious at the time of the attack.

Since SVU is known for getting inspiration from real news headlines and people, fans on Twitter were quick to draw a comparison between Martha and real life conservative Ann Coulter, Laura Ingraham and even Tomi Lahren.

“Law & Order SVU” doing a pseudo-Ann Coulter/alt-right/Charlottesville mashup. Odd to hear “antifa” and “cuck” in prime time. — Michael McGough (@MichaelMcGough3) February 1, 2018

@Millie__Weaver @RealAlexJones law and order svu, they literally are depicting a character who we can easily assume is Ann Coulter getting raped.. the left is evil! The enemy!! #InfoWars — Mario (@Peterbiltguy05) February 1, 2018

Is this woman supposed to be Coulter or Ingraham or both? #SVU #SVUDivided — Rena (@XGirlNYC) February 1, 2018

Oh gosh! Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is about the alt-right tonight & an Ann Coulter-like person. Not sure I want to see how this goes … #SVU @nbcsvu #HateNeverWins — Kitty Kate (@KittyKateMD) February 1, 2018

#SVU going Ann Coulter on us — jenji (@jenjihere) February 1, 2018

I can already tell this episode is going to make me angry. #SVU #SVUdivided — Amber Provencher (@MsAmberRichelle) February 1, 2018

Trying to figure out if this lady is supposed to be Toni Lauren, Ann Coulter, or Megyn Kelly. Not that it really matters since I don’t care for any of them #SVU #SVUDivided — VRhaniku Haynes (@VRhaniku_Haynes) February 1, 2018

This woman is supposed to be Tomi Lahren. Lmao #SVU — rockie (@_kelliieee) February 1, 2018

Some fans were frustrated to have one more television show discuss politics.

Fin is absolutely right that it doesn’t make sense to play politics as a cop! 👏👏👏 #SVUDivided @nbcsvu — Annie👑 (@annieburrkkee) February 1, 2018

SVU stars Hargitay, Ice-T, Kelly Giddish, Raul Esparza and Peter Scanavino. The show airs Wednesday at 9 p.m. on NBC.