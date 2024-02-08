'Law & Order': Jack McCoy Debates 'Reprehensible' Witness With Price and Maroun in Exclusive Sneak Peek

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office has a tough call to make on Law & Order. District Attorney Jack McCoy (Sam Waterston) sits down with Executive ADA Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy), and ADA Samantha Maroun (Odelya Halevi) to debate whether or not to put a "reprehensible" witness to a murder on the stand in a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Thursday's all-new episode of the legal drama.

After an investigation into the murder of a real estate agent digs up an "unexpected" witness, Price and Maroun struggle with putting George Shavers in front of a jury instead of offering a plea deal to the suspect in question. "He shot someone in cold blood," Price argues in PopCulture's preview. "He acted with intent and malice of forethought." Maroun responds, "I get it. But to me, George Shavers poses a bigger danger to the public."

While McCoy acknowledges he's "acutely aware" of the issues surrounding the witness, he advises Price and Maroun, "Sometimes we have to make unpopular decisions." Turning to Price, he asks, "Would your jury even believe George Shavers' testimony?" to which the executive ADA responds, "He is reprehensible, but I believe he will come across as credible." McCoy warns as the clip comes to an end, "You better make sure of that."

Waterston's McCoy will appear on just three more episodes of Law & Order before the beloved character makes his exit. Earlier this month, Waterston confirmed that after more than 400 episodes of Law & Order, his final episode will air on Thursday, Feb. 22. Tony Goldwyn, best known for his role as Fitz in ABC's Scandal, will join the show as the new district attorney.

"Greetings, you wonderful people. It's a pleasure to talk directly like this to the backbone of Law & Order's absolutely amazing audience," Waterston wrote in a statement at the time. "The time has come for me to move on and take Jack McCoy with me. There's sadness in leaving, but I'm just too curious about what's next. An actor doesn't want to let himself get too comfortable. I'm more grateful to you than I can say. L&O's continuing and amazing long run, along with its astounding come-back, is all thanks to you and to Dick Wolf, but for whose vision, patience, perseverance, and unique combination of creative and business talents, none of this would have happened. I feel very blessed. I hope to see you all on the flip side."