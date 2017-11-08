‘Law and Order: SVU’ Fans Were Furious NBC Didn’t Air a New Episode Last Night

Wednesday night’s new episode Law & Order: SVU was pulled off the schedule at the last minute, and fans were livid.

NBC decided to hold off on airing the episode, entitled “Unintended Consequences,” to avoid competition from World Series game 7.

While the network was making the smartest business decision, the SVU fan base did not care. They wanted a new episode, and they took to Twitter to express their frustrations.

Anger and Confusion

The reactions began when the show started, and it was actually a rerun.

The last-minute change of plans by the network led to satellitte and cable guides still indicating a new episode was coming on.

That paired with the promos for the new episode let to a chorus of angry reactions from confused fans.

nbc is so ugly for advertising a new episode of law and order but playing a rerun — ‏ً‏ (@jelenur) November 2, 2017

WHY IS LAW AND ORDER SVU NOT NEW!? @nbcsvu — Tierney Dumont (@tier_dumont93) November 2, 2017

wait why was the new episode of law and order svu pulled from airing tonight?? — garlic bread (@piinkert0n) November 2, 2017

Why is nbc playing the wrong episode of svu right now im fucking livid WEDNESDAYS ARE FOR LAW AND ORDER SVU #WHATTHEFUCK ? — Erika (@amERIKAxoxo) November 2, 2017

Hatred of the World Series

The World Series received a wave of hatred, as well.

Numerous fans were furious that a Major League Baseball took over TV for the night, as they’d much rather be watching Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) take on an investigation.

I don’t care about the dam ball game. I want to see SVU. — Hannah Osborne (@casadeosborne) November 2, 2017

My night is ruined. I don’t watch baseball ? — Candy (@MissCandyP) November 2, 2017

Blame the World Series. This was my reaction pic.twitter.com/JvNJ6bFeKY — Draven Ray Long (@dravenraylong) November 1, 2017

NBC Claps Back

Faced with all this online hate, the show’s official account decide to make light of the issue.

“Don’t act like you don’t enjoy a good SVU rerun,” the account tweeted.

Don’t act like you don’t enjoy a good #SVU rerun. ? https://t.co/08CxnfWQFK — Law and Order: SVU (@nbcsvu) November 1, 2017

As one might expect, fans did not appreciate the network poking fun at their irritation. They filled the replies of the tweet with angry remarks.

I don’t enjoy it when my tv says it should be a new episode ? — Alyssa Cintron (@acintron_) November 2, 2017

I do, on the weekends when I’m hungover binging a marathon for the millionth time. Not on Wednesdays. #SVU — Shelby (@shelynnsa) November 2, 2017

I don’t lol! Everybody doesn’t care about the world series!! I being one of them and im sure there is plenty of others! This seriously suck — Becoming_poetic30 (@Cakulious23) November 1, 2017

