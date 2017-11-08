TV Shows

‘Law and Order: SVU’ Fans Were Furious NBC Didn’t Air a New Episode Last Night

Wednesday night’s new episode Law & Order: SVU was pulled off the schedule at the last minute, and […]

By

Wednesday night’s new episode Law & Order: SVU was pulled off the schedule at the last minute, and fans were livid.

NBC decided to hold off on airing the episode, entitled “Unintended Consequences,” to avoid competition from World Series game 7.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While the network was making the smartest business decision, the SVU fan base did not care. They wanted a new episode, and they took to Twitter to express their frustrations.

Scroll through to see some of the reactions.

Anger and Confusion

The reactions began when the show started, and it was actually a rerun. 

The last-minute change of plans by the network led to satellitte and cable guides still indicating a new episode was coming on. 

That paired with the promos for the new episode let to a chorus of angry reactions from confused fans.

Hatred of the World Series

The World Series received a wave of hatred, as well.

Numerous fans were furious that a Major League Baseball took over TV for the night, as they’d much rather be watching Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) take on an investigation.

NBC Claps Back

Faced with all this online hate, the show’s official account decide to make light of the issue.

“Don’t act like you don’t enjoy a good SVU rerun,” the account tweeted.

As one might expect, fans did not appreciate the network poking fun at their irritation. They filled the replies of the tweet with angry remarks.

Photo Credit: NBC / Michael Parmelee

Tagged:
, , ,

Related Posts