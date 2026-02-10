‘Law & Order: SVU’ Favorite Returning for Season 27

Law & Order: SVU will see the return of a fan-favorite character in an upcoming episode.

Deadline reports that Octavio Pisano will once again return for Season 27 as Joe Velasco.

Pisano is currently shooting in New York, and sources close to production reveal that Velasco is working undercover. After joining the long-running NBC drama in Season 23, Pisano was announced to be leaving last year before Season 27 was officially given the greenlight. He returned at the beginning of the season late last year to close out Velasco’s story, ultimately taking a job with the DEA to do some undercover work in San Diego.

Pictured: Octavio Pisano as Detective Joe Velasco — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)

It’s unknown what exactly will bring him back in the fold, but Pisano is expected to appear in at least one episode. The total count is still unclear, though it’s possible he will be in more than one. More details surrounding his upcoming appearance will likely be announced in the coming weeks, depending on when he is guest starring. The wait will be worth it, though, if it means seeing Velasco again.

Octavio Pisano was one of two SVU series regulars announced to be leaving last year ahead of Season 27. Juliana Aidén Martinez departed at the end of Season 26 as Detective Kate Silva. Unlike Pisano, though, Martinez has not returned to close out Kate’s story, as she quickly landed a job on fellow Dick Wolf series FBI. Martinez recently broke her silence on a potential return, telling Us Weekly, “It was such a great time that I had with the SVU cast. I would never say never. It was a really wonderful experience that I got to have with everyone there.”

LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT — “A Vicious Circle” Episode 27003 — Pictured: (l-r) Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson, Octavio Pisano as Det. Joe Velasco– (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)

Law & Order: SVU currently stars Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T, Kelli Giddish, Peter Scanavino, and Kevin Kane. After losing both Pisano and Martinez, Giddish was brought on as a series regular once again after she left in the middle of Season 24. She had returned on numerous occasions as Amanda Rollins since her departure, so it was only a matter of time before she was pulled back in full-time.

More details about Pisano’s appearance should be announced soon, but in the meantime, fans can watch Law & Order: SVU on Peacock. The series will return with new episodes on Thursday, Feb. 26 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.