‘SVU’ Showrunner Reveals Details About Sam Waterston’s Return

It’s been almost eight years since Law & Order ended and Jack McCoy is still district attorney. Sam Waterston is returning to the franchise in a new episode of Law & Order: SVU.

Showrunner Michael Chernuchin teased Waterson’s return last fall. However, in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Chernuchin revealed a little more about his return — McCoy will still be the District Attorney of New York County.

“We’re going to keep on doing it,” Chernuchin told THR about familiar faces returning to the show. “Plus, we’re going to bring a really old one. Sam Waterston [from Law & Order] is coming back. We’re all excited about that one. He’s been in the same job. He is the District Attorney. I don’t want to give away the story, but it’s the episode where [Chicago Justice star] Philip Winchester joins the cast.”

Dean Winters, who plays Brian Cassidy, is also coming back for more episode this season.

The 77-year-old Waterston played Jack in 368 episodes of Law & Order, starting in season five. However, this will only be his fourth appearance on SVU. He appeared on the show in 2000, 2007 and 2010. Overall, this will be his first time playing Jack since the mothership show ended in 2010.

Jack also appeared in two episodes of the short-lived Law & Order: Trial by Jury and two episodes of Homicide: Life on the Streets.

Waterston earned three Emmy nominations and a Golden Globe nomination for playing Jack.

Since Law & Order ended, Waterston has appeared in The Newswroom, Godless and Grace and Frankie.

Law & Order: SVU‘s 19th season airs on NBC at 9 p.m./8 p.m. CT on Wednesdays.

Photo credit: David Rose / NBC