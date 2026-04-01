‘Law & Order’: Jane Lynch Teases ‘Really Fun’ Upcoming Guest Appearance (Exclusive)

Jane Lynch is guest starring on a new episode of Law & Order, and she told PopCulture.com what’s coming up.

In “Fate’s Cruel Joke,” airing on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, “After a woman’s body is discovered in a suitcase, Price and Maroun disagree over the charges to bring against the prime suspect.”

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“Riley faces scrutiny when he’s involved in an on-duty car accident,” the logline continues. The Glee star revealed she will be playing a “shark of a lawyer.” She continued, “All of my stuff is with Hugh Dancy, who is a delight and a pro. And he doesn’t strike a false note. He’s absolutely perfect. So it was really fun to watch him, and it raised the bar for me. I feel like I did my best to come up to his level, but it was really fun.”

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Coincidentally, Lynch’s guest appearance on Law & Order comes just weeks after she appeared on fellow NBC series Happy’s Place, showing the range she truly has. And since her scenes are with Hugh Dancy, who plays Nolan Price, it should be interesting to see how the two of them do. If anything, it sounds like it was a fun time, even with her playing a “shark of a lawyer.”

Meanwhile, Jane Lynch has been awfully busy these days. Law & Order is not her only guest appearance as of late. As previously mentioned, she recently appeared on fellow NBC series Happy’s Place as the mother of Melissa Peterman’s Gabby. Lynch is expected to return to the show, and despite her character being a narcissist, fans should expect some pretty interesting scenes between her and Peterman.

There is going to be a lot to look forward to with Lynch’s appearance on Law & Order, and no telling what will happen. It’s unknown if she has any plans to come back to the show, but it’s always possible. As of now, Law & Order has not been renewed for Season 26, but it’s probably only just a matter of time. For now, fans can watch Lynch on the new episode of Law & Order, airing on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, streaming the next day on Peacock.