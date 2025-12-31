‘Law & Order’ Boss Teases ‘A Lot of Explosions’ for Upcoming Crossover With ‘SVU’

NBC is kicking off 2026 with a big Law & Order crossover.

Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU will be coming back for their winter premieres on Jan. 8 with a two-hour crossover event.

Starting the crossover will be Law & Order at 8 p.m. ET with “Snowflakes.” In it, an injured woman goes missing from the hospital, and after being a witness to the crime, Brady partners with the Special Victims Unit. Also, per the official logline, “an explosive discovery puts both squads in danger.” As for SVU’s hour, “Purity,” the hunt for a murder suspect “uncovers a crime with shocking legal and ethical implications,” while a raid on a suspect’s home puts Bruno and his team at risk. Additionally, “Carisi and Price team up in court when Brady’s interrogation tactics undermine the case.”

Law & Order showrunner Rick Eid talked to TVLine about the crossover event and just how much action is packed into these two hours. “When you try to do these two-hour, movie-type things, there’s a certain amount of energy and action and ‘event’ to it, [that] you need to pull off,” he said. “We try to make these crossovers events. They’re obviously different than a typical episode of Law & Order or Law & Order: SVU. We try to elevate the storytelling, elevate the production. I guess that’s a long way of saying: Yes, there are a lot of explosions and action sequences.”

This marks the latest major crossover event in the Law & Order franchise. While there have been mini crossovers between all three current shows, the last two-part crossover was in April, again between Law & Order and SVU. The franchise is known for being unpredictable and filled to the brim with action, so there’s no telling what these episodes will bring and if and how they will impact the seasons moving forward.

Law & Order stars Hugh Dancy, Odelya Halevi, Reid Scott, Tony Goldwyn, Maura Tierney, and David Ajala. Law & Order: SVU stars Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T, Kelli Giddish, Peter Scanavino, Kevin Kane, and Aimé Donna Kelly, so fans will be able to see most, if not all, of those actors interacting with one another when the crossover event premieres on Thursday, Jan. 8 beginning at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Catch up on Season 25 of L&O and Season 27 of SVU on Peacock.